Former head of Republic of Congo soccer federation gets life sentence for embezzling FIFA funds

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — Former Republic of Congo soccer federation president Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas was convicted of embezzling $1.1 million in FIFA funds and sentenced to life in prison Tuesday though he remains on the loose.

A Brazzaville criminal court found Mayolas guilty of money laundering, forgery, use of forged documents and misappropriation of funds. He was tried in absentia after failing to appear during the proceedings.

Mayolas’ whereabouts were not immediately known.

Several of his associates were also convicted. His son, Lionel Mayolas, received a life sentence for the same charges and was also tried in absentia. Federation secretary general Badji Mombo Wantete and treasurer Raoul Kanda were each sentenced to five years in prison for complicity in money laundering, forgery, use of forged documents and misappropriation of funds.

Prosecutors said Mayolas diverted about $1.1 million in FIFA funding intended for the country’s soccer federation. The amount included a $500,000 grant for women’s soccer through FIFA’s COVID-19 relief program.

Authorities said the federation had pledged to use the money to organize women’s competitions and improve infrastructure, but those projects were never implemented.

FIFA says it audits accounts to ensure funds it distributes to member federations are spent appropriately.

Last year, FIFA suspended the federation after the Congolese government removed Mayolas from office in September 2024, citing third-party interference in the federation’s affairs.

Republic of Congo forfeited two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches during the suspension, which was lifted in May.

