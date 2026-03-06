Former England and Man United forward Jesse Lingard signs for Brazil’s Corinthians

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Corinthians completed the signing of former England and Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Corinthians completed the signing of former England and Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard on Friday.

Lingard joined on a free transfer from South Korea’s FC Seoul, where he has played since 2024.

“From the (United) Kingdom to the favela,” Corinthians posted on Instagram, with a picture of the 33-year-old player holding the club’s No. 77 shirt.

Lingard started his career at Manchester United and played 232 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals.

He also had brief spells at Brighton, Leicester, West Ham, Derby and Nottingham Forest.

“My first impression is being very happy, and I can’t wait to get going,” Lingard said. “It is a magical feeling. I’ve only seen (the Corinthians fans) online, but to actually be there is amazing.”

Lingard featured in 67 matches for FC Seoul, scoring 19 goals. He netted six times in 32 appearances for England.

Corinthians officials are hoping he will be eligible for the home Brazilian league match against Coritiba on Wednesday.

Lingard will again team up with former United colleague Memphis Depay at Corinthians. The Dutch forward has played for the Sao Paulo-based club since 2024.

Corinthians is the defending Brazilian Cup champion and is also contender for this year’s Copa Libertadores title.

It is third in the Brazilian league with seven points from four matches, three behind co-leaders Palmeiras and Sao Paulo.

