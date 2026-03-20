Flyers outlast Kings 4-3 in shootout for their 4th victory in 5 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov scored in a shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers their fourth…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov scored in a shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers their fourth victory in five games, 4-3 over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Noah Cates had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim also scored, and Samuel Ersson made 22 saves. The Flyers remained six points behind Boston and Detroit for the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots.

On Wednesday night at Anaheim, Cates scored in overtime in the Flyers’ 3-2 victory over the Ducks.

Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin failed on their shootout attempts for Los Angeles, though the Kings still moved into the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles. Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves.

Panarin ensured the Kings picked up a point in the standings with a blistering wrist shot on a power play that tied it at 3 with 9:32 remaining.

The Flyers were without forwards Sean Couturier (upper body), Luke Glendening (lower body) and Denver Barkey (upper body), leaving them to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Up Next

Flyers: At San Jose on Saturday.

Kings: Host Buffalo on Saturday.

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