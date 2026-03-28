Fineanganofo shines as Hurricanes top the Super Rugby table after seven rounds

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Winger Fehi Fineanganofo scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive week and the Hurricanes exceeded…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Winger Fehi Fineanganofo scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive week and the Hurricanes exceeded 50 points for the fourth time this season, staying atop the Super Rugby table after the weekend’s seventh round.

Auckland-born Fineanganofo is thick-set but deceptively fast with the strength to break tackles and now has nine tries this season. He would be a strong candidate for the All Blacks but has signed to play in England next year.

The former New Zealand sevens player is a key part of an exceptional Hurricanes team which also has a big front row, mobile locks, the best backrow in the tournament, a world class halves combination, an All Black midfield and pace out wide.

The Hurricanes beat the Highlanders 50-7 and the Queensland Reds 52-14 over the last two weekends, underlining their credentials as the top team so far this season.

“I said before we came here that we’re playing the best team in the comp and they played like they’re the best team in the comp,” Reds coach Les Kiss said.

The Hurricanes lead the tournament in tries scored (41), in clean breaks (60) and in offloads (69), showing a general dominance in the backs.

Fineanganofo who has been a quality finisher this year will play for the English club Newcastle in 2027.

“I don’t think it’s a shame in the slightest. It’s his career and he’s made a decision that he thinks is right for him and his family,” said Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw who spotted Fineanganofo when was coaching the New Zealand sevens team.

“Who knows, he might be back. The world is a transient place now. You can go and come back. He’s only 23. If he stays and he’s not an All Black then maybe everyone says he could have taken the opportunity overseas.

“We’re just loving the way he’s playing. I’ve seen that for five or six years now how quickly he can change and adapt his game and grow. I don’t care about next year. He’s here this year and we’ll make the most of it.”

Australian adversaries

The competition among Australia’s Super Rugby teams remains close.

The New South Wales Waratahs upset the ACT Brumbies 30-28 in round seven, their first win over the Brumbies since 2018.

In previous rounds, the Reds beat the Waratahs and the Brumbies while the Waratahs beat the Reds in round one.

“There’s a lot of games to go. We’re thrilled that we beat a really good team at a really good, important part of the year, but there’s still plenty that we need to work on as a team,” said Waratahs scrumhalf Jake Gordon, the only survivor of the 2018 team.

The Brumbies currently are third on the table, the Reds fourth and the Waratahs seventh.

Friday night no lights

Television viewers were unable to watch the last 20 minutes of the match between Moana Pasifika and the Highlanders on Friday night after the floodlights failed at Moana Pasifika’s home stadium.

After a delay, the match continued with no television match official and no live broadcast.

The Highlanders led 39-19 when the lights went out and there was no addition to that score as Moana Pasifika slumped to its sixth-straight loss this season.

In a tough week for Moana Pasifika it was confirmed its head coach and former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga will become an assistant to new All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie.

Umaga announced his appointment to players at a team meeting and was met by cheers.

“I see myself being very fortunate to have this opportunity and I look forward to getting together, working hard for the benefit of the All Blacks and our country,” Umaga said.

“My heart is always with culture — the All Blacks culture, representing the country I was born in and the culture of my parents, the heritage and the blood that runs through me.

“I have deep connections to both of those so it would have to be something that I am really connected to for me to move on (from Moana Pasifika).”

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