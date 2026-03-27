Pakistan pacer under fire for slamming politician’s presence at start of closed-doors cricket game

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has attacked fast bowler Naseem Shah for criticizing a politician’s presence at…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has attacked fast bowler Naseem Shah for criticizing a politician’s presence at the start of the opening game of the Pakistan Super League, which is being played behind closed doors.

Fans are barred from attending games at the country’s premier domestic tournament, which was originally scheduled for six venues but now reduced to just two — Lahore and Karachi. The Middle East conflict has resulted in exorbitant hikes for fuel in the region, and Pakistan’s government is urging people to restrict travel and to work from home.

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz was invited to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, along with other dignitaries, and was introduced to officials of the eight franchises and players ahead of the opening game of the tournament between defending champion Lahore Qalandars and first-timers Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Shah commented on a tweet about the opening game by the PCB, with the bowler saying on X, “Why is she treated like the queen at Lord’s?” in an apparent reference to Nawaz’s presence at the stadium. He deleted the post soon afterward and later said his account had originally been hacked.

The PCB said in a statement that Shah had been issued a notice for violating terms of his central contract as well as media policy and regulations.

“The show-cause notice has been served in accordance with the PCB’s disciplinary framework,” the PCB said. “Naseem Shah is required to provide a response within the stipulated time. Upon receipt and review of his response, the PCB will decide on any further action in line with the regulations.”

Last year Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal was slapped with a fine of $4,000 for displaying a slogan in favor of cricket great Imran Khan, Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister.

Shah is scheduled to play for new PSL franchise Rawalpindi Pindiz in Saturday’s game against Peshawar Zalmi, led by former Pakistan all-formats captain Babar Azam.

Shah, a right-arm fast bowler, has taken a total of 152 wickets while representing Pakistan in 20 test matches, 34 one-day internationals and 37 T20s games.

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