Farabee and Gridin score shootout goals in the Flames’ 2-1 victory over the Blues

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Farabee and rookie Matvei Gridin scored in a shootout to give the Calgary Flames a…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Farabee and rookie Matvei Gridin scored in a shootout to give the Calgary Flames a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Connor Zary scored early in the first period for Calgary, and Devin Cooley stopped 26 shots.

Dylan Holloway tied it for St. Louis early in the second. Joel Hofer made 31 saves.

After Farabee scored in the second round of the shootout to give Calgary a 1-0 lead, coach Ryan Huska turned to Gridin after Jimmy Snuggerud was stopped, and Gridin won it with a shot over Hofer’s glove.

The unlikely star performer of the opening 40 minutes was St. Louis video coach Elliott Mondou, with the Flames having three goals waived off after Blues’ coach’s challenges.

St. Louis had won eight consecutive games against Calgary,

Up next

Blues: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Florida on Friday night.

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