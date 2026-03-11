FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for Rockets-Nuggets, NBA, CBB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

FanDuel has just dropped a new welcome offer, and all new users who redeem this FanDuel promo code offer are able to sign up today to get started. Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.







Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, and lock in NBA and CBB wagers from there. The NCAA Conference Tournaments are heating up, while there the NBA has games such as Rockets vs. Nuggets to dive into via FanDuel.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NBA, NCAAB Bonus

Before placing any futures or single-game wagers on tonight’s slate, make sure you have the optimal setup. You can find everything you need to know about activating this exclusive welcome offer in the table below:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 11th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies, this exclusive welcome offer provides an incredible safety net. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: users will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. These no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager.

If the bet you place using your daily token happens to lose, FanDuel will step in and refund your wager amount in the form of bonus bets, up to your token’s daily limit of $300. This complete flexibility allows you to apply your first token directly to tonight’s Western Conference showdown or tackle the rest of this week’s jam-packed NBA schedule. It is never too early to look ahead and spot mispriced lines across the board. Plus, FanDuel is currently offering a choose your NBA reward: either a 50% NBA SGP profit boost token or two 25% NBA profit boosts, giving you even more ways to maximize your returns.

Use FanDuel for Rockets vs. Nuggets Tonight

Here are the latest consensus odds from FanDuel for tonight’s 10 p.m. ET matchup:

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Houston Rockets +194 +5.5 (-106) Over 230.5 (-112) Denver Nuggets -230 -5.5 (-114) Under 230.5 (-108)

When hunting for value, we put a lot of stock in recent trends and situational context. The Denver Nuggets (39-26) enter tonight as a -5.5 favorite, despite going a sluggish 4-6 over their last 10 games, which includes a recent overtime loss and an ugly blowout defeat. While Aaron Gordon (17.28 points, 6.20 rebounds) is back from a hamstring injury, he showed serious rust in his return. Furthermore, the Houston Rockets (40-24) actually won the last meeting between these two squads 115-101.

Players to Watch

Keep a close eye on Houston’s Alperen Sengun. He continues to stuff the stat sheet offensively (20.33 points, 9.07 rebounds, 6.11 assists), but his pick-and-roll defense has become a highly scrutinized liability. Denver’s probable guard Jamal Murray could exploit this. Conversely, veteran Kevin Durant is coming off a 29-point performance for Houston and remains a constant matchup nightmare.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus ahead of tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets clash is incredibly straightforward. The best part is that no promo code is necessary to unlock this welcome offer.

Follow these simple steps and guidelines to get your analytical edge:

Register Your Account: Create and verify your new account to successfully sign up.

Create and verify your new account to successfully sign up. Collect Your Tokens: Once you have completed registration, you will automatically be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days.

Once you have completed registration, you will automatically be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days. Place Your Bets: Your daily no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. You can lay the points with the Nuggets, take the visiting Rockets, or explore any other available betting market.

Your daily no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. You can lay the points with the Nuggets, take the visiting Rockets, or explore any other available betting market. Receive Your Bonus Bets: If your qualifying bet happens to lose, you are eligible for a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token.

Important Terms to Remember

If your wager is unsuccessful, your refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Please note that your daily No-Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt, so you will want to log in every day to ensure you do not leave any value on the table.