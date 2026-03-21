FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Games This Weekend

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Gear up for the start of the second round of the NCAA Tournament today with this FanDuel promo code offer. All new users who sign up will be able to redeem a fantastic welcome bonus to dive into every March Madness game today, starting with Saint Louis vs. Michigan at 12:10 p.m. ET.







Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days. This welcome offer allows you to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, giving you plenty time to lock in March Madness plays this weekend and next.

FanDuel Promo Code for March Madness Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to extract maximum value from today’s college basketball slate, this sign-up bonus is a phenomenal tool. By registering ahead of the highly anticipated clash between the Saint Louis Billikens and the Michigan Wolverines, you secure up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 consecutive days.

Once your account is verified, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every single day for ten days. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and these No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. If your qualifying bet happens to lose, FanDuel steps in and refunds your stake in bonus bets up to the $300 daily maximum, allowing you to weather any bad beats and maintain your edge as the tournament rolls on.

Saint Louis vs. Michigan Odds, Preview via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bet Type Saint Louis Billikens Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-110) -12.5 (-110) Moneyline +590 -901 Total Points Over 161.5 (-110) Under 161.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 21, 2026 from FanDuel.

The top-seeded, third-ranked Michigan Wolverines (32-3) are set to clash with the ninth-seeded Saint Louis Billikens (29-5) today, at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Wolverines enter the contest as a legitimate powerhouse, fresh off a Big Ten regular-season title, while the Billikens, representing the Atlantic 10, are riding high after a dominant 102-77 rout of Georgia.

For bettors looking to maximize their action and uncover true market value, we put a lot of stock in the total. With both the Michigan Wolverines and the Saint Louis Billikens proving they can easily eclipse the 100-point mark and push the pace, taking the Over 161.5 total points at -110 is a highly attractive position.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exciting offer is quick and straightforward, and it does stand to reason that the best part is no promo code is necessary to participate. To claim the offer, new users simply need to register for an account.

Once you have successfully signed up, you will unlock your daily reward: you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days.

Here are the key details to keep in mind when hunting for those longshot payouts: