FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for NBA, NCAA Tournament Games

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Activate this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a fantastic welcome offer for any NBA and March Madness game today. This welcome offer provides a total of $3,000 in bonus bets, giving you plenty of ammo for a fun Sunday of hoops.







The way this offer works is, after you create a new account, you will receive a $300 bonus for 10 straight days, adding up to a total of $3,000 once the 10 days are finished. This means that you will have a $300 bonus to use today for the last day of the second round, and also for next weekends March Madness games

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA, March Madness Bonus

Before the Boston Celtics tip off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, make sure you know exactly what the current new user welcome offer entails. Claiming this introductory bonus is incredibly straightforward, meaning you can spend less time navigating sign-up screens and more time analyzing tonight’s matchup.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

Because there is no manual promo code required to unlock this offer, simply completing the registration process as a new user in an eligible state automatically opts you in. Once your account is active, you are ready to place your qualifying wagers on the Celtics, the Timberwolves, or any other NBA action.

For new FanDuel customers looking to add some excitement to tonight’s clash, this welcome offer delivers tremendous value. By signing up and making your initial wagers, you can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. Whether you are backing Boston as a heavy home favorite or taking a longshot chance on Minnesota, this promotion ensures your entry into sports betting is heavily supported across the entire NBA slate.

The mechanics of this lucrative offer are incredibly user-friendly. Eligible new users will be awarded one No Sweat Token every day for 10 days. These tokens can be used on any wager, granting you the ultimate flexibility as you navigate the daily schedule. If a qualifying bet using your daily token happens to lose, FanDuel will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you peace of mind while hunting for value.

NBA Odds, Preview via FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Moneyline Spread Total (Over/Under) Boston Celtics -391 -9.5 (-114) Over 219.5 (-114) Minnesota Timberwolves +310 +9.5 (-106) Under 219.5 (-106)

We put a lot of stock into situational context when interpreting odds, and tonight’s injury reports dictate the market. The Timberwolves (43-28) will be severely limited offensively without their star guard Anthony Edwards, who is sidelined with right knee inflammation after posting 29.48 points and 3.72 assists per game this season. With forward Naz Reid also questionable (ankle sprain) and facing a stifling Boston defense that allows just 107.0 opponent points per game, Minnesota will undoubtedly struggle to score.

Another intriguing angle is the spread. While Minnesota is a poor 1-4 straight up on the road as an underdog over their last five games, the Celtics (47-23) are an uninspiring 1-3 against the spread as a favorite over their last four. Taking the Timberwolves to cover the +9.5 might hold underlying value, as Boston’s frontcourt is dealing with Nikola Vučević’s absence due to a fractured finger. Keep an eye on the Celtics’ backcourt as well, with Jaylen Brown listed as probable (left quad contusion).

How to Activate this FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this massive welcome offer ahead of the 8:00 PM ET tip-off is a fast and seamless process. It goes without saying, but the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered. To claim this promotion, new users simply need to register an account and complete the sign-up process.

Once your new account is active, the rewards begin immediately. You will be awarded one No Sweat Token every day for 10 days. These tokens can be used on any wager, giving you the ultimate flexibility to back the Celtics, take a chance on the Timberwolves, or build a parlay across the NBA schedule.

If your qualifying wager using a token happens to lose, here is exactly how the daily rules apply to your account: