FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for NBA, MLB, Elite Eight Games

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All new users can redeem this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a fantastic welcome bonus on any NBA, MLB and Elite 8 game today.







Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.

Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. This means you will have a full 10 days to use $300 in bonus bets. There is a ton going on in the sports world today between the NBA, MLB and Elite 8, including a fantastic NBA matchup between the Thunder vs. the Knicks that we will detail below.

FanDuel Promo Code for Elite 8, NBA, MLB Bonus

Securing your welcome bonus for this regular-season clash is a straightforward process. As you prepare your betting card, you can review the specific details of the promotion below.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29th, 2026

For strictly new FanDuel customers, this unique sign-up offer provides an unmatched opportunity to explore the current NBA slate. By claiming this promo, eligible users can get up to $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days. Whether you are betting on tonight’s high-stakes action or looking ahead to other matchups and futures prices throughout the week, this offer creates an elite safety net for first-time players navigating the market.

The daily mechanics of this promotion are incredibly user-friendly. Once registered, users will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. These valuable tokens can be used on any wager. If you want to build a parlay for the Thunder, pick the Knicks against the spread, or dive into alternate markets, simply apply your daily token to the bet slip. If that eligible wager comes up short, FanDuel will refund your stake in bonus bets—up to a maximum of $300 each day—ensuring you stay in the action for a full week and a half of NBA basketball.

Knicks vs. Thunder Betting Preview via FanDuel

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks +290 +8.5 (-112) Over 223.5 (-110) Oklahoma City Thunder -360 -8.5 (-108) Under 223.5 (-110)

When looking at this game, player availability will heavily impact the rotation. New York is navigating the absence of Landry Shamet (knee) while monitoring Miles McBride (ankle). Meanwhile, Oklahoma City is finally getting their entire rotation back healthy with Jalen Williams recently returning from a hamstring injury.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started ahead of the March 29 matchup between the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder is a quick and seamless process. To claim this premier welcome bonus, simply follow these guidelines and terms:

No Promo Code Necessary: You do not need to manually enter any specific promo code during registration. Simply sign up and create your new user account to get started.

You do not need to manually enter any specific promo code during registration. Simply sign up and create your new user account to get started. Daily Tokens: Once you have officially registered, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days.

Once you have officially registered, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. Wager Flexibility: Your daily no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you are betting on the Knicks, the Thunder, or any other market, the choice is completely up to you.

Your daily no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you are betting on the Knicks, the Thunder, or any other market, the choice is completely up to you. Maximum Refund: There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token.

There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token. Refund Timeline: If your eligible token wager happens to lose, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

If your eligible token wager happens to lose, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Strict Expiration: It is crucial to use your daily rewards promptly, as No-Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

Completing your registration now ensures your first no-sweat token is locked and loaded for tip-off.