FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for MLB, NCAA Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As a bettor who has spent plenty of time in the trenches, I know there is nothing better than a nice pay day—especially when you have a safety net to fall back on. If you are tired of sweating out simple moneyline wagers and want to start chasing bigger payouts with confidence, it’s a perfect time to sign up here and unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer.

Get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days if your qualifying daily wagers happen to lose. Whether we are handicapping tonight’s MLB slate or NCAA Tournament games, this gives us a real chance to build our bankrolls.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB

I love promotions that don’t force you to put all your eggs in one basket. Gearing up for today’s jam-packed baseball slate is incredibly rewarding because this FanDuel promo stretches across 10 consecutive days.

Here are the essential details of the offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 28, 2026

For new FanDuel customers, getting in on the action has never been easier. Once your account is set up, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days. The true beauty of this welcome offer is its absolute flexibility—these tokens can be used on any wager.

You could use your first token tonight on a standard runline for Sonny Gray and the Boston Red Sox against Brady Singer’s Cincinnati Reds, or take a shot on the undefeated (2-0) New York Yankees against the (0-2) San Francisco Giants. If your bet misses, you get your stake back in bonus bets (up to $300). You’ll still have nine more days of consecutive coverage to explore the rest of the week’s schedule, ensuring you can bet like a pro without the usual stress.

Taking the Action to the NCAA Tournament

While we are laser-focused on the diamond tonight, it is important to remember that these No-Sweat Tokens are completely flexible. If you want to mix up your betting strategy, this bonus can absolutely be used for the NCAA Tournament. You can seamlessly pivot from betting a baseball moneyline one day to taking the points in a massive college basketball matchup the next. It’s all about finding the best value on the board each day.

MLB Games on Saturday

Before I lock in my own bets, I always scan the daily schedule to see where we can extract the most value. Here is tonight’s slate:

Matchup Texas Rangers @ Philadelphia Phillies Boston Red Sox @ Cincinnati Reds New York Yankees @ San Francisco Giants Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The marquee matchup of the night takes place at Citizens Bank Park, featuring a premier pitching duel between Texas’s Jacob deGrom and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola.

A Quick Note on Payouts:

Because official odds are pending release, check the app closer to first pitch for the morning line and active markets. As a general rule for your $10 promo wagers: a $10 bet on an underdog at a +150 moneyline would net a $15 profit. Find the matchup with the most value and lock in your action.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started is a seamless process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up.

To claim this offer, simply register a new account here. Once you are successfully signed up, you will automatically be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days.

Keep these activation details and terms in your back pocket as we place our daily wagers:

Coverage Limit: There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token.

There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token. Wager Flexibility: These tokens can be used on any wager—moneyline, runlines, exactas, or parlays.

These tokens can be used on any wager—moneyline, runlines, exactas, or parlays. Refund Timing: If your token-backed bet loses, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

If your token-backed bet loses, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Expiration Period: Be sure to log in daily and lock in your action, as No-Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.