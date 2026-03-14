FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for Michigan-Wisconsin, NCAAB Games

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Enjoy the new FanDuel promo code offer for the CBB Conference Tournament games Saturday, including Michigan vs. Wisconsin. Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.







By signing up with this welcome offer, you will receive 10 straight days of a $300 bonus, starting today and leading up into the first weekend of the March Madness NCAA Tournament.

FanDuel Promo Code for College Basketball Bonus Saturday

Whether you are backing the high-scoring Wisconsin Badgers or trusting the defensive prowess of the Michigan Wolverines, this massive welcome bonus sets you up for success throughout the college basketball postseason. Review the quick summary below to see exactly what is on the table before placing your first wager.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 14th, 2026

It does stand to reason that the best way to build a bankroll is by minimizing risk, and that is exactly what this offer provides. For new FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on today’s action, this promotion delivers incredible ongoing value. By simply signing up, new users get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, creating a massive safety net whether you are zeroing in on the Big Ten tournament or exploring longshot futures prices across the daily college basketball slate.

To maximize this welcome offer, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten consecutive days. These no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager, giving you the ultimate flexibility to back a heavy moneyline favorite or take a swing on an underdog covering the spread. Remember, this promotion is exclusively available for new FanDuel customers.

Wisconsin-Michigan Odds, Preview via FanDuel

Bet Type Wisconsin Badgers Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-110) -12.5 (-110) Moneyline +660 -1053 Total Points Over 160.5 (-110) Under 160.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 14, 2026 from FanDuel.

The #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (30-2) take on the #23 ranked Wisconsin Badgers (24-9) today at 1:00 PM ET.

This Big Ten Tournament semifinal clash carries massive implications and presents a fascinating stylistic matchup. The top-seeded Wolverines are heavy favorites looking to exact revenge for their lone regular-season conference loss, which came at the hands of this exact Wisconsin squad back in January.

Meanwhile, the Badgers are playing with house money as the #5 seed, riding a gritty two-game tournament winning streak that includes a massive 15-point comeback over Illinois. Wisconsin brings a blistering offensive attack to the court, averaging an impressive 88.0 points per game in the tournament. They are heavily driven by the explosive, record-breaking backcourt duo of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell. After Boyd dropped 38 points and Blackwell added 31 in their latest overtime thriller, it goes without saying that this is a dangerous scoring tandem.

Conversely, head coach Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines lean on a tighter defensive structure, holding opponents to just 67.0 points per game while generating 71.0 points offensively in the Big 10 Tournament. Michigan is anchored by Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg and playmaker Elliot Cadeau, alongside strong frontcourt play from Aday Mara.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this FanDuel promotion is quick and straightforward, allowing you to get right to the action. The best part? No promo code is necessary to be entered to unlock the rewards. To claim this bonus, new users simply need to register for a new account.

Once you have signed up, you will automatically be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days. Whether you are backing the Michigan Wolverines on the moneyline or taking the Wisconsin Badgers to cover the spread, these tokens give you daily flexibility to get in on the action.

Here are the key details to keep in mind when using your daily tokens: