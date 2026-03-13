FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for Michigan-Ohio State, CBB Games

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FanDuel has upgraded their welcome offer just in time for March Madness, and all new users who redeem this FanDuel promo code offer to get started. Set up a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.







Once signed up, you will be able to receive $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, leading right up to the start of the NCAA Tournament. For now, however, dive into Conference Tournament games such as Michigan vs. Ohio State at noon Eastern.

FanDuel Promo Code for College Basketball Bonus

Before locking in your wagers for the highly anticipated clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines, review the essential details of this welcome offer. Getting started is seamless, and you won’t need to memorize any special codes to claim your daily tokens.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed new FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 13th, 2026

Exclusively available for new FanDuel customers, this premium welcome offer allows bettors to get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. This unique, ongoing daily structure makes it the absolute perfect promotion to capitalize on today’s massive college basketball clash, while also keeping your exposure protected for the rest of the week’s busy college hoops slate.

After registering a new account, users will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days. These versatile No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager, giving you the ultimate flexibility to back the Ohio State Buckeyes to cover the spread as a live underdog, pick the Michigan Wolverines on the moneyline, or target the Over without the usual sweat attached to your initial daily stakes.

Michigan-Ohio State Odds, Preview via FanDuel

Bet Type Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-104) -12.5 (-118) Moneyline +680 -1099 Total Points Over 154.5 (-110) Under 154.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 13, 2026 from FanDuel.

The No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (29-2) square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-11) on March 13, 2026, with tip-off scheduled for 12:00 pm ET.

Michigan enters this highly anticipated Big Ten Tournament clash as a dominant national force and the tournament’s top seed, having swept the regular-season series against the Ohio State Buckeyes by double digits. However, we put a lot of stock in a team peaking at the right time, and head coach Jake Diebler’s No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes bring a four-game winning streak into this matchup, proving they are a live underdog with immense market value. Michigan is firmly established as a heavy moneyline favorite (-1099) and laying 12.5 points against the spread, but bettors need to look closely at the underlying offensive metrics.

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ scoring attack is anchored by senior guard Bruce Thornton, who just broke the program’s all-time scoring record and is coming off a massive 24-point performance where he sparked a second-half run. He is backed by a highly efficient frontcourt duo in Christoph Tilly and Amare Bynum, who combined for 27 points in their last outing, with Tilly shooting a blistering 83.3% from the field.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started is remarkably simple, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to unlock this longshot-friendly offer. To claim your bonus and secure your analytical edge for the college basketball betting board, follow these straightforward steps:

Register: New users simply need to register for an account.

New users simply need to register for an account. Claim Daily Tokens: Once you have signed up, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days.

Once you have signed up, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days. Place Your Bets: Your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager.

Your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. Enjoy Coverage: If your qualifying bet doesn’t win, there is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token.

Important Offer Details: