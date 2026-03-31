FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for Cavs-Lakers, NBA, MLB Games

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Create a new account using this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a fantastic welcome bonus for tonight’s MLB and NBA games. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to redeem up to $3,000 in bonus bets over the span of 10 days.







The details of this offer are simple: all you need to do is set up a new account and you will receive $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 straight days. So, you add all that up together and you get the opportunity to redeem $3,000 in bonuses over the next 10 days. With the NBA and MLB regular seasons still in full swing and the NCAA Tournament Final Four this weekend, now is a great time to be a sports fan and take advantage of this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for MLB, NBA Bonus

Whether you are wagering on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs (2-2) hosting the Los Angeles Angels (2-3), or Tanner Bibee leading the Cleveland Guardians (3-2) against the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1), this welcome offer is designed to maximize your leverage. Review the core details of the promotion below before stepping up to the plate.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 31st, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to dive into the latest MLB slate, this exclusive welcome promotion delivers immense upside. Eligible users will get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. As part of this offer, you will be awarded one No Sweat token each day for ten consecutive days. It does stand to reason that having this daily safety net allows you to take calculated risks, and these tokens offer ultimate flexibility because they can be used on any wager—from standard moneylines to futures prices.

This daily structure is perfect for navigating the baseball calendar. For instance, you could use today’s No Sweat token on the matchup featuring José Soriano and the Los Angeles Angels taking on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs. If you prefer late-night action, apply your token to the compelling showdown where the Los Angeles Dodgers send Shohei Ohtani (#17) to the mound against Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians. We put a lot of stock in having options, and with total freedom to choose your spots, your No Sweat tokens ensure you have a daily backstop for whichever matchup you decide to back.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Tonight

Matchup Scheduled Time (ET) Moneyline Total (O/U) Los Angeles Angels @ Chicago Cubs March 31, 2026 – 7:40 PM Angels (+120) ; Cubs (-142) o7.5 (+116) ; u7.5 (-142) Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Dodgers March 31, 2026 – 10:10 PM Guardians (+215) ; Dodgers (-260) o8 (-115) ; u8 (-105)

Tonight’s marquee matchup features the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1) hosting the Cleveland Guardians (3-2). All eyes are on the mound as Shohei Ohtani takes the ball for Los Angeles against Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee.

When analyzing market inefficiencies, we have to start with the Dodgers’ pitching staff. They have been suffocating early this season, boasting a collective 3.00 ERA and a microscopic 1.000 WHIP. Conversely, Cleveland’s pitching staff carries a 4.50 ERA overall, struggling early.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this offer is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to participate. Whether you are backing the Dodgers out West or tuning into the Angels and Cubs, here is exactly how you can get started: