FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus For UNC-Duke, College Basketball, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The FanDuel promo code offers one of the best welcome rewards for a loaded Saturday basketball slate. Between college games like UNC vs. Duke and NBA matchups like Warriors vs. Thunder, you can put a $100 bonus or a $1,000 bet and get offer to use depending on your location. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code for $100 Bonus

Today’s slate presents a prime opportunity to utilize the latest sportsbook offers. Below is the data on the available promotions for new users:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins New FanDuel User Offer (Indiana & Virginia) Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified March 7

Promo Code Details

This promotion is structured specifically for new FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on the rich slate of basketball action. The core offer allows new users to wager just $5 on any market to potentially receive $100 in bonus bets. It is critical to note that this bonus is contingent on the outcome; your initial $5 wager must win for the bonus bets to be released. This requirement shifts the strategy toward making a highly calculated pick on the spread, moneyline, or total rather than a high-risk longshot.

Regional variations and time constraints apply to this welcome package. Users located in Indiana and Virginia are eligible for a different “Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” offer. Bet up to $100 for your first 10 days with FanDuel and get bonus refunds for each bet you lose.

FanDuel Promo for Duke vs. North Carolina

Before the action tips off at Cameron Indoor Stadium, review the odds for this massive ACC rivalry game.

Bet Type North Carolina Tar Heels Duke Blue Devils Spread +17.5 (-114) -17.5 (-106) Moneyline +1280 -3500 Total Points Over 145.5 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110)

The stage is set for a Saturday night showdown as the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC) travel to face the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) in Durham. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 7, 2026. This matchup carries significant weight in the conference standings; Duke has already clinched the regular-season conference title with a stellar 16-1 ACC record, while North Carolina sits in fourth place, looking to improve their seeding ahead of the tournament.

Statistical Analysis and Betting Trends

The statistical disparity between these two historic rivals is pronounced this season, a fact reflected in the substantial 17.5-point spread. The Duke Blue Devils have been dominant at home, boasting a perfect 14-0 record at Cameron Indoor Stadium. They lead the ACC with a massive +20.6 average point differential, scoring 83.2 points per game while stifling opponents to just 62.5 points allowed.

Duke’s efficiency is driven by star freshman Cameron Boozer, who is shooting 58.3% from the field. Boozer’s production—averaging a double-double—has him positioned as a frontrunner for National Player of the Year, supported by the highest KenPom rating ever recorded (3.251). Conversely, the North Carolina Tar Heels have struggled on the road, holding a 4-5 record away from home. Their challenge is compounded by the loss of Caleb Wilson, who was ruled out for the season due to a fractured thumb. Without Wilson’s 19.8 points per game, the Tar Heels face a significant offensive deficit against Duke’s elite defense.

Best Bet: While 17.5 points is a large number to cover, the data suggests Duke is in a different tier. Duke’s 14-0 home record and +20.6 scoring margin indicate they are capable of covering large spreads in Durham. The Duke Blue Devils -17.5 is the logical play given their consistent blowout performance at home. Additionally, with Duke’s defense allowing only 62.5 points per game, the Under 145.5 is a statistically sound option, assuming they can stifle a depleted Tar Heels attack.

NBA Betting Opportunities

For bettors looking beyond college hoops, this FanDuel promotion applies to all available markets, including tonight’s NBA slate, including Magic vs. Timberwolves and Warriors vs. Thunder. Bettors should apply the same analytical rigor to these NBA contests, checking injury reports and efficiency metrics before placing their qualifying bet.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps To Register

Getting started with FanDuel Sportsbook is a streamlined process, and you do not need to enter a specific promo code to unlock this welcome offer. Follow these steps to claim your bonus: