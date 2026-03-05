FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Pistons-Spurs, NBA Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the NBA

As the Detroit Pistons prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs tonight, we can secure a significant bonus for the game begins. Caiming the welcome offer is straightforward—no manual code entry required during registration.

Here is the breakdown of what is on the table for new users for this scheduled NBA matchup:

FanDuel Promo Code No code needed Welcome Offer Bet $5, get $100 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states Date Last Verified March 5, 2026

To claim this offer, new FanDuel customers must register and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any market, such as the Pistons vs. Spurs tonight. It is crucial to understand that the $100 in bonus bets is not guaranteed; your qualifying wager must win for the bonus to be released. This means handicapping the game correctly is essential to unlocking that promotional value—we have to pick a winner here.

More Ways to Win: Once you’ve claimed the welcome offer, you can also opt-in to the NBA Choose Your Own Reward offer. This lets you pick between one 50% Same Game Parlay boost or two 25% profit boosts. Another 30% profit boost is available for college basketball, along with an MMA boost for the UFC on Saturday.

How to Use Your FanDuel Promo Tonight

Tonight’s NBA slate features three intriguing matchups, highlighted by a Western Conference showdown in Denver. Here are the current odds, spreads, and totals we are looking at for the scheduled games.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Detroit Pistons @ San Antonio Spurs DET +3.5 (-111) | SAS -3.5 (-108) DET +135 | SAS -160 O/U 228.5 Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets GSW +8.5 (-106) | HOU -8.5 (-114) GSW +300 | HOU -380 O/U 214.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets LAL +5.5 (-113) | DEN -5.5 (-107) LAL +163 | DEN -196 O/U 240.5

Marquee Matchup: Lakers vs. Nuggets

The nightcap offers a heavyweight clash as the Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers. This game features the highest total on the board at 240.5, suggesting we are in for a high-scoring affair. The Nuggets enter with a potent offense, averaging 120.5 points per game this season, led by Nikola Jokić, who is averaging a triple-double with 28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game.

The Lakers will rely on their new-look offensive engine, Luka Dončić, who is lighting up the league with 32.4 points and 8.6 assists per game. However, Los Angeles faces a tough test at altitude against a Denver squad that shoots 49.3% from the field. With a spread of just 5.5 points, oddsmakers expect a competitive battle, though keep in mind the Lakers are 21-28 in the win-loss column (based on 49 games played) while integrating their roster.

Betting the Numbers If you are looking to place a wager on this Western Conference tilt, here is exactly what a standard $5 bet looks like for your wallet:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the Nuggets (-196) to win outright would return $2.55 in profit. Conversely, a $5 upset bid on the Lakers (+163) would net $8.15 in profit—a nice payout if they pull it off.

A $5 bet on the to win outright would return in profit. Conversely, a $5 upset bid on the would net in profit—a nice payout if they pull it off. Spread: Backing the Nuggets -5.5 (-107) with a $5 wager yields a profit of $4.67. Taking the points with the Lakers +5.5 (-113) would result in a $4.42 profit if they cover.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Offer for Pistons vs. Spurs

New users have a straightforward path to claiming the current welcome bonus. Remember, no manual promo code is necessary during registration to unlock this value.

To participate in the “Bet $5, Get $100 If Your Bet Wins” promotion, simply follow these steps:

Register: Create a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook here. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Wager: Place your first real-money wager on any live FanDuel Sportsbook market. This can be on tonight’s Pistons vs. Spurs matchup or any other available event. There are no odds limits for this qualifying bet. Win: If your qualifying wager wins, you will receive $100 in Bonus Bets.

Users should note that the bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of the bet settlement. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.