FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Pistons-Cavaliers, Any NBA Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

NBA fans will be able to activate this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a sign-up bonus to use on any game tonight. Most users who create a new account will receive a $100 bonus with a winning wager, while select states will receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets (IN, VA ONLY).







There are two different offers, but the majority of users will be able to claim an offer for a $100 bonus. After signing up with a new account, place your first wager on the app for $5, and take home the $100 bonus if that initial wager wins.

The other offer is for those located in IN and VA. Those of you in that state will be able to redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which comes over as one (1) No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

There are a ton of fun games to check out tonight, including a possible Eastern Conference Finals preview between the Pistons vs. the Cavaliers.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Bonus

With the 2025 Regular Season in full swing, tonight’s matchup presents a prime opportunity to utilize FanDuel’s latest sign-up bonus. Whether you are following the action from home or tracking the box score, claiming this offer is streamlined for new users.

There is no manual promo code required to activate this bonus; simply clicking a promotional link and meeting the deposit and wager criteria ($5 minimum) on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers game will trigger the offer.

Here are the specific details regarding the current welcome bonuses available for tonight’s 7:00 PM EST tip-off:

Market Offer Details FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins New FanDuel User Offer (Indiana & Virginia) Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 3rd, 2026

FanDuel Promo Code Overview

With the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers set to tip off at 7:00 PM EST tonight, new FanDuel customers can activate a specific welcome offer to enhance the viewing experience. The current promotion allows new users to place a minimum $5 wager on this 2025 Regular Season matchup and receive $100 in bonus bets.

It is crucial to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; the initial $5 wager must win for the bonus bets to be issued. This makes the choice of a moneyline favorite particularly important for this promotion. We put a lot of stock in finding the right spot for this initial bet—you aren’t just looking for a payout, you’re looking to unlock the bonus bankroll.

While the standard “Bet $5, Get $100” offer requires a winning bet, new users located in Indiana and Virginia have access to a different promotion: a “Bet & Get” offer worth up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets. Regardless of location, no manual promo code is needed to claim these offers; eligible bettors simply need to sign up through a promotional link and meet the deposit and wager requirements.

Pistons-Cavs Odds, Preview via FanDuel

This rivalry has been nothing short of chaotic recently. Just a few days ago, these two teams played a wild overtime game that featured an arena horn malfunction causing a massive delay. Now, with the Detroit Pistons visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers again, bettors are looking at a unique line where the road team is favored.

The market has shifted significantly due to player availability. Cleveland is dealing with significant absences, most notably Donovan Mitchell (groin) being ruled out. While James Harden is available, the loss of Mitchell has rightly shifted the odds in Detroit’s favor.

Here are the current odds from FanDuel for tonight’s matchup:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Detroit Pistons -142 -2 (-108) O 228.5 (-108) Cleveland Cavaliers +120 +2 (-112) U 228.5 (-112)

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming the “Bet $5, Get $100” welcome offer is a straightforward process. New users do not need to manually enter a promo code; clicking any of the links on this page will automatically apply the offer to your new account.

Follow these simple steps to lock in your chance at $100 in bonus bets before the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off tonight:

Click to Claim: Select a promotional link to begin the registration process at FanDuel Sportsbook. Register: Create your account by verifying your identity and location. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA tab and place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers (March 3, 2026) or any other live platform market. There are no minimum odds requirements for this wager. Win & Earn: If your initial wager wins, you will receive $100 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settling.

Note: This specific offer requires the qualifying wager to win. If the bet settles as a loss, no bonus bets are awarded.