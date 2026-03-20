FanDuel Promo Code: Get 10 x $300 Bonus for March Madness, Claim $300 Bonus in Arkansas

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a massive college hoops slate on Friday, and there is nothing better than diving into the madness with a serious safety net. By signing up here with the latest FanDuel promo code offer, new users can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. Meanwhile, new users in Arkansas will receive a bet $5, get $300 bonus this weekend.

If you are ready to elevate your betting strategy, this exclusive offer provides incredible daily value. Review the quick breakdown of the offer details below before you sign up and place your bets.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks No-Sweat Bets

When you register as a new FanDuel customer, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for 10 consecutive days. We can use these tokens on any wager across the sportsbook. Whether you want to play it safe with a heavy favorite or hunt for a nice payday on an underdog’s point spread, you have complete flexibility.

If your eligible bet happens to lose, there is no need to sweat it. FanDuel steps in and refunds your account with bonus bets up to the $300 daily maximum. It’s the ultimate way to stay in the action and navigate this week’s thrilling college basketball schedule with total confidence.

College Basketball Games and Odds on Friday

Here is a rundown of betting odds for Friday. Use these lines to find the perfect spot for your promotional wagers.

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Wright State @ #9 Virginia WRST +1263 / UVA -3125 WRST +17.5 (-102) / UVA -17.5 (-119) 145.5 (O -110 / U -110) Tennessee State @ #6 Iowa State TNST +2625 / ISU -10000 TNST +24.5 (-107) / ISU -24.5 (-113) 147.5 (O -111 / U -108) Hofstra @ #18 Alabama HOF +535 / ALA -787 HOF +11.5 (-110) / ALA -11.5 (-110) 158.5 (O -111 / U -109) Miami (OH) @ #23 Tennessee M-OH +490 / TENN -699 M-OH +11.5 (-102) / TENN -11.5 (-119) 148.5 (O -110 / U -110) Northern Iowa @ #10 St. John’s UNI +410 / SJU -559 UNI +9.5 (-104) / SJU -9.5 (-117) 132.5 (O -111 / U -109)

The spotlight tonight shifts to Philadelphia as the red-hot Miami (OH) RedHawks look to continue their Cinderella story against the #23 Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee enters as a heavy favorite with their elite defense, but the RedHawks boast a fast-paced offense that can absolutely test this 11.5-point spread.

I’m keeping a close eye on Miami’s Eian Elmer, a total stud who just dropped 23 points while hitting 6-of-9 from three-point range in their First Four victory. Freshman Luke Skaljac is an absolute gamer as well, coming off a 17-point performance where he knocked down 3-of-5 from deep. With Peter Suder facilitating the offense with 6 to 7 assists and rebounds per game, this team has real upset potential.

Let’s break down what a $10 promotional wager looks like for this specific matchup:

Moneyline: A $10 bet on the favored Volunteers (-699) yields a tiny $1.43 profit. But if we back the underdog RedHawks (+490) to pull off the outright upset, we are looking at a substantial $49.00 profit.

A $10 bet on the favored Volunteers (-699) yields a tiny $1.43 profit. But if we back the underdog RedHawks (+490) to pull off the outright upset, we are looking at a substantial $49.00 profit. Spread: Betting $10 on Tennessee to cover the -11.5 spread (-119) returns an $8.40 profit. Taking Miami (OH) to keep the game within 11 points (+11.5) at -102 odds nets us a solid $9.80 in winnings.

Guide to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started is incredibly straightforward. The best part? No FanDuel promo code is necessary to unlock this massive value.

To claim your bonus, simply register for a new account here. Once you are signed up, you will automatically be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days. Here is everything we need to keep in mind as we build our daily betting tickets:

Complete Flexibility: Your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you are targeting a massive moneyline underdog or building a safer spread bet, you are covered.

Your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you are targeting a massive moneyline underdog or building a safer spread bet, you are covered. Coverage Limit: You get a maximum refund of up to $300 per No-Sweat Token if your initial bet happens to miss the mark.

You get a maximum refund of up to $300 per No-Sweat Token if your initial bet happens to miss the mark. Refund Timing: If your covered wager is unsuccessful, don’t panic. Your refund will be credited directly to your account in the form of bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet’s settlement.

If your covered wager is unsuccessful, don’t panic. Your refund will be credited directly to your account in the form of bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet’s settlement. Expiration: We have to stay active to maximize our bankroll. Make sure to lock in your daily picks quickly, as each No-Sweat Token expires 24 hours after receipt.

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