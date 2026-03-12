FanDuel Promo Code: Get 10 x $300 Bonus Bets for NBA, CBB Conference Tournament Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

FanDuel has just enhanced their welcome offer, and all new users who redeem this FanDuel promo code offer are able to take advantage. Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.







Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, and lock in NBA and CBB wagers from there. We are starting to get to the part of the CBB Conference Tournament games where the games are heating up, while we also have a fun NBA slate tonight highlighted by the Spurs vs. Nuggets and Celtics vs. Thunder.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA, CBB Bonus

Whether you are catching the 09:00 PM ET tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets or targeting another matchup on the board, claiming your welcome bonus is quick and simple.

Here is everything you need to know about the promotion before placing your wagers on the NBA action:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 12th, 2026

Exclusively available for new FanDuel customers, this generous welcome promotion offers a fantastic way to dive into tonight’s NBA action with a distinct analytical edge. When you sign up, you can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and as part of this promotion, users will be awarded one no-sweat token each day during that ten-day stretch.

These daily no-sweat tokens provide ultimate betting flexibility, as they can be used on any wager across the sportsbook. Whether you want to use your daily token on the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs game, or explore another matchup on the NBA slate, the choice is entirely yours. It gives you the safety net needed to build your bankroll with confidence as you seek out the best value in the regular season.

NBA Odds, Preview via FanDuel

Game Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -245 / DEN +200 SAS -6 (-108) / DEN +6 (-112) 238.5 (O -110 / U -110) Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -255 / BOS +210 OKC -6.5 (-114) / BOS +6.5 (-106) 217.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The premier showdown on tonight’s slate features the Boston Celtics hitting the road for a highly anticipated Finals preview against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City enters the contest as a 6.5-point home favorite, and they have been riding high after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently hit a massive game-winning three-pointer against Denver. SGA is lighting up the scoreboard with 31.7 points and 6.6 assists per night, cementing his status as an elite offensive engine.

For Boston, identifying value means looking closely at the injury report. With Jayson Tatum listed as questionable due to right Achilles repair reconditioning, a heavier offensive load will undoubtedly fall on Jaylen Brown. Brown is currently averaging an exceptional 28.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 48.0% shooting. Coming off a frustrating ejection against the Spurs, it does stand to reason that Brown will play with a massive chip on his shoulder tonight.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started ahead of tonight’s 09:00 PM ET tip-off between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs is incredibly straightforward. The best part? No promo code is necessary to unlock this exclusive FanDuel welcome bonus.

To claim your bonus and jump into the regular-season action, simply follow these steps:

Register a New Account: Complete the quick sign-up process to create your new account.

Complete the quick sign-up process to create your new account. Receive Your Tokens: Once you have signed up, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days.

Once you have signed up, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. Place Your Wagers: Your no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you are backing the Spurs as home favorites or exploring other matchups across the league, you have complete flexibility to hunt for the best futures prices and daily value.

Important Token Details to Keep in Mind: