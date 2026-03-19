FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Extended $3,000 Bonus for March Madness

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Gear up for the start of the NCAA Tournament today by redeeming this FanDuel promo code offer. All new users who sign up are able to claim a fantastic welcome offer in time for March Madness, starting at around noon Eastern today.

Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.







Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, which is almost the perfect type of welcome offer as it gives you 10 full days of bonus bets, leading up and into the second weekend of the tournament.

FanDuel Promo Code for NCAA Tournament Bonus

If you are ready to jump into the action with today’s exciting matchups, here is a quick overview of the current FanDuel welcome offer details to get you started:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 19th, 2026

If you are looking to get in on today’s college basketball slate, the latest FanDuel welcome offer provides an incredible safety net exclusively for “new FanDuel customers.” By signing up before tip-off, eligible new users can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. Whether you want to back the Troy Trojans as a trendy longshot against the No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers or wager on a highly anticipated battle between the South Florida Bulls and Louisville Cardinals, your first daily bet is fully protected.

To power this promotion, users will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for 10 days. These no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager across the platform, giving you the freedom to explore game totals, heavy consensus favorites, or underdog moneylines throughout the week. If your selected bet happens to miss the mark, FanDuel will step in and refund your stake in bonus bets up to the $300 daily maximum, ensuring you retain your betting edge.

March Madness Preview Thursday

Here is the current slate of college basketball games, complete with the latest consensus odds from FanDuel:

Game Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Troy Trojans at #15 Nebraska Cornhuskers TROY +720 / NEB -1205 TROY +12.5 (-104) / NEB -12.5 (-118) 137.5 South Florida Bulls at #23 Louisville Cardinals USF +168 / LOU -205 USF +4.5 (-110) / LOU -4.5 (-110) 163.5

The 11 vs. 6 seeded matchups are always fun, and that is no different today with the No. 11 seed South Florida Bulls facing the No. 6 seed Louisville Cardinals at 1:30 p.m. ET. Louisville enters as 4.5-point favorites, yet we put a lot of stock in player availability—and the Cardinals are missing star freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. to a back injury. Meanwhile, first-year coach Bryan Hodgson has his fearless, AAC champion Bulls riding an 11-game win streak.

Also on the board at 12:40 p.m. ET, the Sun Belt champion Troy Trojans are a popular longshot against the No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are hunting for their first-ever tournament win under Fred Hoiberg. While Troy is missing starting center Theo Seng to a knee injury, senior Jerrell Bellamy has stepped up admirably.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part is that absolutely no FanDuel promo code is necessary to be entered. To get started, new users simply need to register for a fresh account.

Once you have successfully signed up, FanDuel will award you one No-Sweat Token every day for 10 consecutive days. These tokens offer ultimate flexibility, as they can be used on any wager across the platform. Whether you are backing a top-25 favorite or taking a shot on a longshot moneyline, your bet is covered.

Here are the essential details to keep in mind as you utilize your daily tokens: