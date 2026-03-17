FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for WBC Final + First Four NCAA Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a real chance at a nice pay day for March Madness, there is nothing better than having a safety net. As a new user, you can claim a massive welcome offer without even needing a specific FanDuel promo code. By signing up here, eligible new customers can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days.

It allows us to handicap today’s First Four matchups—like the gritty Texas Longhorns vs. NC State Wolfpack rematch or the UMBC Retrievers taking on the Howard Bison—with supreme confidence. You can use these daily rewards on any college basketball game on the board this week, giving you the freedom to chase bigger payouts.

FanDuel Promo Code for NCAAB Games

Before we start building our betting slips, it is important to understand the full scope of this promotional offer. The beauty of this current welcome bonus is its accessibility. You don’t have to scour the internet for a hidden code to unlock your daily rewards. Here is a quick overview of everything you need to know:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 17, 2026

Let’s break down exactly what this means for us in the trenches. If you are a new FanDuel customer, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every single day for ten consecutive days. These tokens are your ticket to ultimate flexibility—they can be used on any wager, whether you’re eyeing the morning line on a college basketball underdog or piecing together a parlay. If your daily qualifying bet doesn’t pan out, FanDuel refunds your stake in bonus bets up to that $300 limit.

Best of all, you aren’t just limited to the college hardwood. Your daily tokens can be used across the board. If you spot better value on the ice or the diamond, you can absolutely use this bonus to bet on the NHL, the World Baseball Classic, or any matchup on tonight’s NBA slate.

First Four NCAAB Games for the FanDuel Promo

Here is the consensus odds board for tonight’s First Four matchups in Dayton:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) UMBC Retrievers @ Howard Bison UMBC -146 / HOW +122 UMBC -2.5 (-109) / HOW +2.5 (-111) 141.5 (O -105 / U -115) Texas Longhorns @ NC State Wolfpack TEX -102 / NCST -117 TEX +1.5 (-119) / NCST -1.5 (-101) 157.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Tonight’s marquee showdown is a tight rematch between the Texas Longhorns and the NC State Wolfpack. When these two clashed at the Maui Invitational in November, Texas squeaked out a 102-97 win despite NC State’s Quadir Copeland dropping a massive 28 points. Both teams have stumbled lately—Texas dropped five of their last six, and the Wolfpack lost seven of their last nine—but tournament basketball is a clean slate.

I’m keeping a close eye on Texas seniors Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver, and Tramon Mark; their veteran experience in these high-pressure situations is invaluable when handicapping a tight spread.

If you want to use your promo to key in on this prime-time clash, here is exactly what a standard $10 wager pays out:

Moneyline Winnings: Backing the favored NC State Wolfpack (-117) nets you $8.55 in profit. If you take the underdog Texas Longhorns (-102) to win outright, a $10 ticket yields a solid $9.80 profit.

Backing the favored NC State Wolfpack (-117) nets you $8.55 in profit. If you take the underdog Texas Longhorns (-102) to win outright, a $10 ticket yields a solid $9.80 profit. Spread Winnings: Laying the points with NC State (-1.5) at -101 odds brings back $9.90 in profit. Taking the points with Texas (+1.5) at -119 odds turns your $10 stake into $8.40 in profit.

With the total set at a robust 157.5, building an exotic bet like a same-game parlay around the over could be a smart way to maximize your daily token.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this safety net is incredibly simple, and the best part is that absolutely no promo code is necessary to get started. To claim your welcome offer, simply register for a new account here. Once you are signed up, you are officially in the game and will receive your first No-Sweat Token.

Here is the winning strategy for your daily rewards:

Ultimate Flexibility: You receive one No-Sweat Token every day for 10 days, usable on any wager across college basketball, the NBA, the NHL, or the World Baseball Classic.

You receive one No-Sweat Token every day for 10 days, usable on any wager across college basketball, the NBA, the NHL, or the World Baseball Classic. Maximum Value: There is a maximum refund limit of $300 per No-Sweat Token. It’s a great opportunity to move beyond simple bets and chase a bigger payout with confidence.

There is a maximum refund limit of $300 per No-Sweat Token. It’s a great opportunity to move beyond simple bets and chase a bigger payout with confidence. Refund Timing: In the event your No-Sweat wager loses, the corresponding refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the bet’s settlement.

In the event your No-Sweat wager loses, the corresponding refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the bet’s settlement. Strict Expiration: Don’t let these sit on the bench. All No-Sweat Tokens expire exactly 24 hours after receipt. Place your wagers promptly to take full advantage of the 10-day stretch.

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