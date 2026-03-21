FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for Vanderbilt-Nebraska, NCAA Tournament Games

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The second round of the March Madness tournament starts today, and you can get in on the action by redeeming this FanDuel promo code offer. All new users who sign up are able to claim a fantastic welcome offer in time for the NCAA Tournament games today.

Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.







Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, which is almost the perfect type of welcome offer as it gives you 10 full days of bonus bets, leading up and into the second weekend of the tournament.

FanDuel Promo Code for NCAA Tournament Bonus

Before you lock in your card for tonight’s collegiate action, here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer details.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding longshot value and market inefficiencies, but having a built-in safety net is just smart bankroll management. This exclusive welcome offer is available strictly for new FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on an exciting college basketball schedule. Once you sign up, you can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 consecutive days.

As part of this generous welcome package, new users will be awarded one No Sweat token every day for ten days. These No Sweat tokens can be used on any wager across the daily college basketball board. Whether you are eyeing futures prices, spotting a situational edge on a point spread, or backing an underdog on the moneyline, this promotion gives you the ultimate flexibility to explore the betting markets with confidence over your first ten days.

March Madness Betting Preview via FanDuel

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) #16 Vanderbilt @ #15 Nebraska VAN -128 / NEB +106 VAN -1.5 (-112) / NEB +1.5 (-108) 146.5 (O -115 / U -105) High Point @ #14 Arkansas HP +530 / ARK -781 HP +11.5 (-105) / ARK -11.5 (-115) 169.5 (O -104 / U -118)

The marquee spot on tonight’s board is the 8:45 p.m. ET heavyweight clash between the #16 Vanderbilt Commodores and the #15 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The market has positioned Vanderbilt as a slight 1.5-point road favorite, an intriguing number given the heavy pro-Nebraska crowd expected to turn this into a hostile environment. We put a lot of stock in how players handle pressure, and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner—who just dropped 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on 90% free-throw shooting in their latest win—is built for these high-stakes moments. Teammate Devin McGlockton adds vital interior efficiency, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game and shooting a flawless 6-for-6 in his last outing.

Conversely, Nebraska is riding a wave of momentum after securing their first-ever tournament victory. Pryce Sandfort is a legitimate perimeter threat, draining 7 of 12 threes for a 23-point showcase in the opening round. Facilitator Rienk Mast brings tremendous veteran presence, logging 11 points and 7 assists in an emotional comeback from knee surgery. With Nebraska’s hot shooting and Vandy’s gritty defense, finding value here requires looking closely at the numbers.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this fantastic welcome offer is a seamless process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered. To claim the offer, new users simply need to register an account.

Once you have signed up, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days. These tokens provide incredible flexibility as you navigate the college basketball season because your No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager.

If your bet does not go as planned, the sportsbook has your back. There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token, and the refund will be credited directly to your account within 72 hours of your bet settlement. Just make sure you get your picks in promptly, as your No-Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.