FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Games

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Sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer in time for day two of the NCAA Tournament today.







Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days. This welcome offer allows you to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days.

FanDuel Promo Code for March Madness Bonus

If you are looking to elevate your betting experience for tonight’s slate, the latest welcome offer provides massive value with no complicated steps required. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the promotion details before you lock in your futures prices or daily picks:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 20th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to maximize their action on the hardwood, this welcome offer provides unparalleled daily value. By signing up today, eligible new users can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. Whether you are looking to build a correlated parlay, back a heavy favorite, or target a massive underdog on tonight’s college basketball slate, this promotion is an excellent way to navigate the volatile betting markets.

Once your account is successfully created, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for 10 consecutive days. We put a lot of stock in flexibility, and these tokens deliver just that—they can be used on any wager across the board. If your qualifying daily bet comes up short, the sportsbook will cover the loss by crediting your account with up to $300 in bonus bets.

March Madness Odds, Preview Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Northern Iowa @ #10 St. John’s UNI +400 / SJU -549 UNI +9.5 (-104) / SJU -9.5 (-118) 131.5 (O -110 / U -110) California Baptist @ #17 Kansas CBU +800 / KU -1587 CBU +14.5 (-118) / KU -14.5 (-104) 137.5 (O -115 / U -105)

An intriguing matchup tonight tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET, featuring the Northern Iowa Panthers taking on the AP No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm. St. John’s enters the contest with an impressive 28-6 record and sits as heavy 9.5-point favorites. Backing a top-tier squad like Rick Pitino’s Red Storm is a popular public strategy, but the sharp value might actually lie with the underdog. Northern Iowa plays at a methodical pace, allowing just 61.3 points per game. That slow tempo, combined with a low 131.5 projected total, makes UNI’s +9.5 spread an appealing longshot look.

Later, at 9:45 p.m. ET, California Baptist looks to pull off a massive upset against No. 17 Kansas. The Lancers lean heavily on guard Dominique Daniels Jr. (23.2 PPG), while Kansas counters with freshman standout Darryn Peterson.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a breeze, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to unlock your rewards.

To get started, simply register for a new account. Once you have successfully signed up, you will automatically be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for 10 days. Here is everything you need to know about maximizing your daily bonuses: