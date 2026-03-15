FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for NBA, CBB Conference Tournament Games (March 15)

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All new users who redeem this FanDuel promo code offer are able to claim a fantastic welcome offer in time for March Madness, starting with the CBB Conference Championship games today. Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.







Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, and lock in NBA and CBB wagers from there on games such as Timberwolves-Thunder (NBA) and Michigan-Purdue (CBB).

FanDuel Promo Code for College Basketball, NBA Bonus

Before diving into the numbers for this Big Ten matchup, here is a quick overview of how this welcome offer is structured:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 15th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in welcome offers that provide sustained capital, and for new FanDuel customers, this one is a premium way to elevate your sports betting experience. By signing up today, you receive one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days. These tokens offer ultimate flexibility across the board—whether you are eyeing futures prices, consensus odds on moneylines, or hunting for a lucrative longshot point spread. If your qualifying No-Sweat bet loses, the token guarantees a refund in bonus bets up to the $300 daily maximum, allowing you to navigate the volatility of college basketball without absorbing the full risk.

Purdue vs. Michigan Preview via FanDuel

Bet Type Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Wolverines Spread +6.5 (-104) -6.5 (-118) Moneyline +240 -300 Total Points Over 149.5 (-110) Under 149.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 15, 2026, at 9:05 AM ET from FanDuel.

Today at 3:30 p.m. ET, the #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (31-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten) square off against the #18 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (26-8 overall, 16-7 Big Ten) in a high-stakes battle for the Big Ten Tournament crown. The Wolverines entered the tournament as the top seed and defending champions, looking to lock up a No. 1 overall NCAA tournament seed. Meanwhile, the #7 seed Boilermakers are peaking at the exact right moment, riding a three-game tournament winning streak and aiming for a championship to boost their own resume heading into Selection Sunday.

From an analytical perspective, we put a lot of stock in how teams match up situationally. Purdue has been highly efficient on both ends of the floor, averaging 76 points per game while holding opponents to 64 points for a dominant +12.0 point differential so far in the Big 10 Tournament.

Offensively, Fletcher Loyer provides the spark, complemented by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who has been dominating the interior with crucial double-doubles. However, they are playing their fourth game in four days, which makes fatigue a very real variable to factor into the price. Michigan, on the other hand, leans on a physical, stifling defense. Their interior is anchored by Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Aday Mara, who posted 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks in their recent semifinal win over Wisconsin. The Wolverines already secured a 91-80 victory over Purdue earlier this season on February 17.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this bonus is a straightforward process for new players looking to establish their betting portfolio before the big dance. Here is exactly how to lock in your daily coverage: