FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for MLB Opening Day, NCAA Tournament Games

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Activate this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a fantastic welcome offer for the MLB opening day and NCAA Tournament games tonight. This welcome offer provides a total of $3,000 in bonus bets, giving you plenty of ammo for a fantastic sports day.







The way this offer works is, after you create a new account, you will receive a $300 bonus for 10 straight days, adding up to a total of $3,000 once the 10 days are finished. This means that you will have a $300 bonus to use today for 10 straight days.

FanDuel Promo Code for College Basketball, MLB Bonus

Before diving into the underlying numbers of the highly anticipated showdown between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Houston Cougars, it goes without saying that you need to know exactly how this welcome offer operates. The table below breaks down the consensus terms of the current sign-up promotion so you can maximize your college basketball betting value.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

With no special promo code required, grabbing this offer is a completely hassle-free process. Securing up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for your first ten days gives you incredible leverage to attack the board.

For new FanDuel customers looking to get action on the clash between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Houston Cougars, this welcome offer brings serious equity to your betting portfolio. Eligible users who sign up today will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten consecutive days. These tokens can be used on any wager, giving you complete flexibility to back Houston’s stifling defense on the spread, take the Over on Illinois’s explosive offense, or explore alternative futures prices. If your selected bet falls short, FanDuel will refund your stake up to $300 in bonus bets for that day, keeping your bankroll alive as the college hoops schedule heats up.

Illinois vs. Houston Betting Preview

Bet Type Illinois Fighting Illini Houston Cougars Spread +2.5 (-102) -2.5 (-120) Moneyline +130 -156 Total Points Over 139.5 (-120) Under 139.5 (-102)

Odds as of March 26, 2026 from FanDuel.

The #5 Houston Cougars (28-6) are set to clash with the #13 Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8) on March 26, 2026, at 10:05 PM ET.

Houston comes into this matchup as the moneyline (-156) and spread (-2.5) favorite. It does stand to reason when you look at their suffocating defense, which has been the primary anchor of their success. In the NCAA Tournament so far, the Cougars are outscoring opponents by a staggering +31 point differential, putting up 83 points per game while locking down the opposition to an absurd 52 points allowed per game. Conversely, the Illinois Fighting Illini step into the underdog role despite having awesome offensive success in their tournament run as well. Illinois averages 90.5 points per contest and allows 62.5 points, yielding a highly impressive +28.0 point differential of their own through two NCAA Tournament games.

From an analytical and situational perspective, both squads rely on elite top-tier talent to exploit market inefficiencies. The Fighting Illini are spearheaded by David Mirkovic, who is averaging a massive double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds per game in the tournament, working in tandem with Keaton Wagler’s 16 points per game.

Houston will counter with their own prolific playmakers, including Emanuel Sharp and Chris Cenac Jr., who is relentlessly cleaning up the glass with 13.5 rebounds per tournament contest.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo CodeOffer

Claiming your bonus ahead of tonight’s massive top-25 clash is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered to take advantage of this promotion.

To claim the offer, new users simply need to register for a newly created account. Once you have successfully signed up, you will immediately start reaping the rewards. Here is everything you need to know from a market perspective about how the promotion works:

Daily Rewards: New users will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days.

New users will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days. Ultimate Flexibility: These No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you want to back Houston on the spread or hunt for a longshot parlay, the choice is yours.

These No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you want to back Houston on the spread or hunt for a longshot parlay, the choice is yours. Built-in Protection: If your bet doesn’t go your way, you are covered with a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token.

If your bet doesn’t go your way, you are covered with a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token. Quick Turnaround: Any eligible refunds will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settlement.

Any eligible refunds will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settlement. Act Fast: Be sure to lock in your daily action, as all No-Sweat Tokens officially expire 24 hours after receipt.

Simply sign up, claim your daily tokens, and get ready to attack the college basketball board with a smart, analytical safety net!