FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for MLB, NBA Games Monday

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All new users can sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer in time for all NBA and MLB games today. There are a whopping 15 MLB games on the schedule as the regular season is now in full swing, with eight NBA games to dive into as well.







All new users who sign up using this promo code offer will be able to receive $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bonus Monday

Before placing your first wager on the Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies or the Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, review the snapshot of the welcome offer below. You can apply this promotion to either game on the March 30, 2026, slate.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

FanDuel Promo Code Overview

Strictly available to new FanDuel customers, this welcome promotion is the perfect way to get in on the March 30, 2026, MLB action. By registering a first-time account, new FanDuel users can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. We put a lot of stock in finding ways to mitigate risk early in the season, and this offer does exactly that.

To facilitate this offer, eligible users will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. These daily no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. If your selected bet—whether you are riding with the Phillies at home or backing an Angels road upset—happens to lose, your token guarantees a refund in bonus bets up to the $300 daily limit. This gives you plenty of flexibility to explore different betting markets and even look ahead to longshot futures prices across the platform.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Tonight

The schedule for March 30, 2026, features a bunch of exciting matchups, including the two detailed below.

Away Team Home Team Time (ET) Moneyline Total Washington Nationals Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 PM WAS (+152) / PHI (-180) o9 (-115) / u9 (-105) Los Angeles Angels Chicago Cubs 7:40 PM LAA (+164) / CHC (-196) o9.5 (-102) / u9 (-120)

Tonight’s marquee matchup features the Washington Nationals visiting the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies hand the ball to probable starter Taijuan Walker. He faces off against Nationals probable pitcher Foster Griffin. Washington’s lineup comes into this contest swinging the bat well, possessing an .820 team OPS alongside 17 total RBIs. It does stand to reason that Philadelphia will need to rely heavily on Walker to quiet the Nationals, especially since the Phillies’ offense has generated a modest .570 OPS and .278 slugging percentage early on.

If you prefer the late game, the Los Angeles Angels take on the Chicago Cubs. The Angels’ offense has been clicking with an .860 team OPS, providing a tough test for Cubs probable starter Edward Cabrera. With the Cubs’ pitching staff entering the night with a 5.333 overall ERA, this matchup presents an intriguing spot for bettors looking for value by monitoring the totals once odds are released.

How to Redeem this FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this offer is incredibly straightforward, and no promo code is necessary to get started. To activate the promotion, new users simply need to register an account.

Once you have successfully signed up, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. These no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you want to back the Philadelphia Phillies under the lights or place a bet on the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Cubs, you have complete flexibility on how to play your daily tokens.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind when using your daily tokens: