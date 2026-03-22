FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus as NCAA Tournament Continues Sunday

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There are eight more March Madness games on the schedule today, and you can get in on the action by redeeming this FanDuel promo code offer. Sign up to claim a massive welcome bonus today







Create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.

Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, which is almost the perfect type of welcome offer for the NCAA Tournament as it gives you 10 full days of bonus bets, starting with the last day of the second round today and leading into next weekends games.

FanDuel Promo Code for College Basketball Bonus

Before diving into the futures prices and consensus odds on the hardwood, here is a quick summary of everything you need to know about this welcome promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

FanDuel Promo Code Overview

When we put a lot of stock in finding longshot value, having a safety net completely changes the math. As the college basketball season hits its peak with marquee games like the Wildcats visiting the Cyclones and the Red Storm taking on the Jayhawks, there is no better time to jump into the market. Exclusive to new FanDuel customers, this premier promotion allows you to get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days as you navigate the college basketball slate.

When you claim this welcome offer, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days. These No-Sweat Tokens provide incredible betting flexibility, as they can be used on any wager across the sportsbook. Whether you want to back a heavily favored team on the moneyline or take a chance on a longshot underdog against the spread, you can place your bets with confidence knowing your first eligible wager each day is covered up to the $300 limit.

NCAA Tournament Odds, Preview via FanDuel

Here is a look at the latest FanDuel odds for two of tonight’s heavily anticipated college basketball matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Kentucky at Iowa State Kentucky +180

Iowa State -220 Kentucky +5.5 (-115)

Iowa State -5.5 (-105) 146.5

(O -105 / U -115) St. John’s at Kansas St. John’s -170

Kansas +140 St. John’s -3.5 (-106)

Kansas +3.5 (-114) 144.5

(O -105 / U -115)

Tonight’s premium situational spot tips off at 2:45 p.m. ET as the No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones lay 5.5 points against the No. 7 seed Kentucky Wildcats.

Wildcats guard Otega Oweh scored 35 points in 43 minutes last game, fresh off a miraculous 50-foot buzzer-beater to bring the game to OT against Santa Clara. Defensively, transfer Brandon Garrison is an anchor, blocking 6 shots last game and proving his worth by switching onto guards late in games.

Iowa State counters with Killyan Toure, who dropped a massive 25-point, 11-rebound double-double in the first round. However, the Cyclones are dealing with the injury absence of 16.4-point-per-game forward Joshua Jefferson. This forces Iowa State into a small-ball lineup, an exploitable weakness against Kentucky’s length.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up for March Madness Bonus

Getting started with this generous welcome offer is incredibly simple, and no promo code is necessary to be entered. To claim the promotion, new users simply need to register for an account.

Once you have successfully signed up, you will be awarded one No-Sweat Token every day for ten days. You have complete flexibility with how you play, as these No-Sweat Tokens can be used on any wager across the sportsbook to find your edge.

If your covered bet does not win, you are protected with a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token. Keep the following analytical details in mind to maximize your bankroll: