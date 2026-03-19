FanDuel March Madness Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the college hoops season reaches a fever pitch with the first round of the NCAA Tournament, new users can lock in a massive welcome offer here ahead of tip-off without even needing to manually enter a FanDuel March Madness promo code. This exclusive promotion is strictly for new users, allowing you to get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days if your qualifying wagers happen to lose.

We’re in this together, so whether you’re firing on today’s spicy South Florida Bulls vs. Louisville Cardinals matchup or handicapping any other college basketball game this week, these daily no-sweat tokens give us a real chance at a nice pay day.

FanDuel March Madness Promo Code for the First Round

FanDuel March Madness Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 19, 2026

Explaining the Offer

This massive welcome offer is available exclusively to new FanDuel customers looking to elevate their action on today’s massive basketball slate. By signing up, you get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days if your initial qualifying wagers happen to lose. Whether you want to back the #23 Louisville Cardinals on the moneyline, take a shot on the underdog South Florida Bulls against the spread, or key a trifecta of favorites across the board, this promotion provides a fantastic safety net for your first week and a half of handicapping.

To deliver this value, eligible users are awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. I love strategies that offer flexibility, and since these no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager, you can comfortably explore different betting markets to find the most favorable odds across the entire college basketball landscape.

Games for This FanDuel March Madness Promo Code Offer

Here is a look at the odds for today’s college basketball slate. You can use your promo to wager on the moneyline, spread, or total (over/under):

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) TCU Horned Frogs @ Ohio State Buckeyes OSU -2.5 (-105) / TCU +2.5 (-115) OSU -139 / TCU +117 146.5 (O -105 / U -115) Troy Trojans @ #15 Nebraska Cornhuskers NEB -13.5 (-104) / TROY +13.5 (-117) NEB -1075 / TROY +673 137.5 (O -115 / U -105) South Florida Bulls @ #23 Louisville Cardinals LOU -4.5 (-108) / USF +4.5 (-112) LOU -185 / USF +154 163.5 (O -107 / U -113) High Point Panthers @ #19 Wisconsin Badgers WIS -10.5 (-104) / HP +10.5 (-116) WIS -493 / HP +370 162.5 (O -110 / U -110)

There is nothing better than a classic NCAA Tournament clash, and the most intriguing matchup on the board features the #11 South Florida Bulls taking on the #6 Louisville Cardinals in Buffalo. The Bulls are riding an 11-game win streak, and USF guard Wes Enis has already provided bulletin-board material, confidently claiming they are “the better team.” Meanwhile, Louisville is dealing with a major blow, as star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. is ruled out with a back injury. Despite the historical dominance of the Cards (29-4 all-time against USF), they are only modest 4.5-point favorites.

I’m placing these bets carefully. If you’re looking for a straight moneyline play, a $10 wager on the favored Cardinals (-185) wins you $5.41 in pure profit. Conversely, taking a swing on the underdog Bulls (+154) returns a sweet $15.40 profit. For spread bettors, a $10 wager on Louisville -4.5 (-108) yields $9.26, while backing South Florida to cover the +4.5 spread (-112) nets an $8.93 return.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Offer

Claiming this massive bankroll booster is a breeze, and the best part is that no actual promo code needs to be entered. To get started, new users simply need to register for a FanDuel account here.

Once you successfully sign up, you’ll be awarded one no-sweat token every single day for ten consecutive days. I always preach finding value, and because these no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager, you have the ultimate freedom to build your perfect betting card and chase those bigger payouts.

As you place your wagers over those first ten days, just keep these key terms in your playbook:

Maximum Refund: There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token. That is a huge safety net for us!

There is a maximum refund of $300 per No-Sweat Token. That is a huge safety net for us! Payout Timeline: If your no-sweat bet loses, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

If your no-sweat bet loses, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Expiration Date: Don’t sit on the sidelines. Be sure to lock in your daily action quickly, as your No-Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

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