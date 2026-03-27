FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA, MLB, Sweet 16

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With FanDuel now officially live in Arkansas, there has never been a better time to get in on the action using the latest FanDuel Arkansas promo code. This elite welcome offer allows new FanDuel users to bet just $5 and get $300 in bonus bets, win or lose, ahead of the next college basketball game. You don’t need a code to get the bonus, just lock in by clicking the link below.

You can use this lucrative bonus to wager on today’s blockbuster matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Iowa State Cyclones, or any other college basketball game on the schedule this week. Please keep in mind that this offer is exclusively for new users who are physically located in Arkansas.

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code for College Basketball

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Arkansas

Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is designed to be a seamless experience for sports fans. As outlined in the table above, there is no need to scour the internet for a manual promo code. Simply register for a new account and place your first $5 wager on tonight’s blockbuster matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Iowa State Cyclones, or any other college basketball game on the board.

Once your initial $5 bet is locked in, you are guaranteed to receive $300 in bonus bets to build your bankroll—whether your first ticket is a winner or a loser. Just ensure you meet the standard terms and conditions, which require all participants to be at least 21 years of age and physically present within the state borders of Arkansas when placing their wagers.

New FanDuel customers located in Arkansas can dive right into the heart of the college basketball postseason with this elite promotional offer. There is no better time to put this promo to use than during today’s action-packed slate. Whether you want to back the Cyclones’ high-scoring offense or take a chance on the Volunteers as underdogs, your qualifying $5 wager guarantees you $300 in bonus bets to keep the action going all tournament long.

How to Use Your FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code

Bet Type Tennessee Volunteers Iowa State Cyclones Spread +3.5 (-102) -3.5 (-120) Moneyline +146 -176 Total Points Over 139.5 (-110) Under 139.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 27, 2026, at 6:05 PM UTC from FanDuel.

The highly anticipated upcoming matchup features the No. 23 ranked Tennessee Volunteers (22-11) taking on the No. 6 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (27-7). Set to tip off on March 28, 2026, at 2:10 AM UTC, this battle pits two powerhouse programs against one another in a clash that carries massive implications. Both teams enter the contest riding 2-0 records in their recent postseason action.

When analyzing the trends and offensive output, the Iowa State Cyclones have been an absolute juggernaut. They are dominating the Big 12 both defensively and offensively, boasting an incredible +26.5 point differential in their recent stretch. The Cyclones are averaging 95.0 points per game while stifling opponents to just 68.5 points per contest. They are led by the dynamic scoring duo of Milan Momcilovic, who is averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and Killyan Toure, who chips in 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Featuring four players averaging over 14 points per game, the Iowa State Cyclones have validated their -176 moneyline status as betting favorites with sheer offensive efficiency.

On the other side, the Tennessee Volunteers represent the SEC with a solid +14.5 point differential of their own. They enter this matchup as +146 moneyline underdogs, despite putting up 78.5 points per game and holding opponents to 64.0 points. Tennessee’s offense relies heavily on Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who is having a spectacular run with an average of 25.0 points and 7.5 assists per game, while J.P. Estrella provides stability inside with 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.

For those looking to highlight the best bets on the board, targeting the Over on 139.5 total points offers strong value. Given that the Iowa State Cyclones are dropping 95.0 points per game on their own, and the Tennessee Volunteers possess a lethal scoring threat in Gillespie, the scoreboard should tick upward consistently. Alternatively, laying the -3.5 points with the Iowa State Cyclones is an enticing play. With their staggering average point differential and elite depth scoring, the Cyclones have the firepower to cover the spread against a resilient Tennessee squad.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Arkansas Promo

Claiming this exclusive offer is quick and easy, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to unlock your rewards. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Register: Sign up and create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Deposit: Make an initial deposit into your newly created account. Wager: Place your first real-money wager of $5 or more on any market.

Once you have completed those steps and locked in your $5 bet, you will automatically receive $300 in bonus bets, win or lose! Whether your first ticket cashes or falls short, FanDuel ensures you start off with a massive boost to your bankroll. Please note that this welcome offer is only available to users physically located in Arkansas.

Don’t Miss the Arkansas Super Boost! As a special bonus, new Arkansas users can also opt-in to the exclusive Arkansas Super Boost. With this promo, you can get up to $100 if just 1 point is scored in the next Arkansas game! The maximum bet for the Super Boost is $50. Opt-in today, place your qualifying wagers, and enjoy the madness with FanDuel.