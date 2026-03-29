FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Elite 8, NBA, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

FanDuel is now officially live in Arkansas, and you can get in on the action ahead of the Sunday slate by signing up with the FanDuel Arkansas promo code. All new users who create a new account will be able to claim $300 in bonus bets, win or lose. You don’t need a code to get the bonus, just lock in by clicking the link below.







There is a ton going on in the sports world today, but none bigger than the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. There are two fantastic college basketball games on the schedule between Tennessee vs. Michigan and, the biggest game of the evening between Uconn and Duke.

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code for Elite 8 Bonus

If you are looking to get in on today’s elite college hoops action, this welcome offer provides the perfect head start. Below is a quick overview of the essential details regarding the latest sign-up promotion for new users in Arkansas:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Arkansas Date Last Verified March 29th, 2026

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code Overview

For those ready to dive into the incredible college hoops action, this welcome offer delivers massive value. Available exclusively to new FanDuel customers in Arkansas, this promotion allows you to turn a simple $5 qualifying wager into a guaranteed $300 in bonus bets. Whether you are backing the UConn Huskies in their against the Duke Blue Devils or placing a bet on the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Michigan Wolverines, your bonus is secured no matter the outcome of your initial wager.

Activating this offer is the ideal way to build your bankroll during a loaded college basketball schedule. As long as you are a first-time user in the state, that initial $5 bet ensures you will receive $300 in bonus funds to utilize across any upcoming matchups on the hardwood.

Elite 8 Betting Preview

Here is a look at the marquee games on tonight’s slate along with the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) UConn vs. Duke Duke -220 / UConn +180 Duke -5.5 (-102) / UConn +5.5 (-120) 133.5 (O -115 / U -105) Tennessee vs. Michigan Mich -375 / Tenn +290 Mich -8.5 (-110) / Tenn +8.5 (-110) 146.5 (O -105 / U -115)

The marquee showdown of the evening features the UConn Huskies taking on the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils. This heavyweight clash provides a prime opportunity to put your FanDuel bonus to work.

Expect a physical battle in the paint. Duke’s Cameron Boozer has been phenomenal, averaging a double-double so far in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies will counter with an equally dominant frontcourt presence in Tarris Reed Jr., who is pulling down an incredible 15 rebounds per game to go with 20.3 points through his tournament run. UConn also leans heavily on Alex Karaban, who paces the team with an average of 22 points per contest in the tournament.

With two elite rosters clashing, taking the points with UConn or banking on Duke’s overall dominance are both compelling ways to utilize your bonus tonight.

How to Activate This FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code Offer

Claiming this fantastic FanDuel welcome offer is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no manual promo code is necessary to get started. To secure your bonus, simply follow these steps:

Register: Create your new account by signing up at FanDuel Sportsbook. Deposit: Fund your new account with a qualifying deposit. Wager: Place your first real-money wager of $5 or more on any available market.

Once you have placed your initial $5 bet, you will automatically receive $300 in bonus bets, win or lose! It does not matter if your first wager cashes or falls short; the bonus reward is fully guaranteed just for participating.