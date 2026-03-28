FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Any Elite 8, NBA, MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Great news for local sports fans: FanDuel is officially live in the Natural State! This guide breaks down exactly how you can take advantage of the phenomenal FanDuel Arkansas promo code welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball game. New users can simply bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets, win or lose.







This lucrative opportunity is strictly for new users physically located in Arkansas and can be perfectly utilized on today’s massive matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini, as well as any other college hoops game taking place this week.

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code Overview

Getting in on the college hoops action has never been easier or more rewarding. With the Illinois Fighting Illini and Iowa Hawkeyes gearing up for their massive showdown, new users in Arkansas can take full advantage of this incredible sign-up bonus to instantly boost their bankroll.

Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about this exclusive welcome offer:

For new FanDuel customers physically located in Arkansas, building a bankroll for the postseason has never been simpler. The latest welcome offer unlocks a guaranteed $300 in bonus bets when you place a qualifying first wager of just $5.

The best part of this promotion is that your $300 bonus is awarded win or lose, giving you immediate flexibility and peace of mind as you navigate the hardwood action.

Whether you choose to wager your initial $5 on the Fighting Illini to cover the spread, the Hawkeyes to pull off an underdog upset, or any other matchup on this week’s jam-packed college basketball slate, your account will be swiftly credited with $300 in bonus bets to use on the rest of the games.

How to Use Your FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code

The #13 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8) are set to clash with the Iowa Hawkeyes on March 28, 2026.

Both of these Big Ten rivals come into this matchup riding high, each boasting unblemished 3-0 records in this current postseason stretch.

When analyzing the trends and offensive output, the Illinois Fighting Illini have been an absolute juggernaut in the tournament. Illinois is averaging a stellar 82.0 points per game while playing lock-down defense, allowing just 60.0 points to their opponents for a massive +22.0 scoring differential. They are heavily fueled by David Mirkovic, who is currently averaging a double-double with 16.7 points and 10.67 rebounds per game, alongside Keaton Wagler’s 15.0 points per contest.

On the other side of the court, the Iowa Hawkeyes are posting 72.3 points per game while giving up 68.0 defensively through three postseason games. Iowa’s offense flows through Bennett Stirtz, who leads the team with 16.3 points per game, and Alvaro Folgueiras, who adds 14.7 points.

For those looking to highlight the best bets on the board, backing the Illinois Fighting Illini to cover the -6.5 spread (-120) presents excellent value. Illinois has been dominating the competition by an average margin of 22 points in their recent outings, combining elite scoring with suffocating defense. Additionally, with Illinois putting up 82.0 points per game on their own and Iowa’s capability to score in the 70s, taking the Over 137.5 (-112) is a highly attractive option for a game featuring several dynamic scorers.

How to Activate This Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. The best part is that absolutely no promo code is necessary to activate this promotion! To claim your bonus, simply follow these steps:

Register: Create your new FanDuel account and complete the sign-up process. Deposit: Make a qualifying deposit into your newly created account. Wager: Place your first real-money wager of $5 or more on any available market.

Once you have signed up, made a deposit, and placed your initial $5 wager, you will receive $300 in bonus bets, win or lose!

Disclaimer: This offer and the Arkansas Super Boost are only available to new users physically located in Arkansas. 21+.