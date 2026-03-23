FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for Any NBA Game

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New users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer by activating the latest FanDuel Arkansas promo code to bet $5 and get a $300 bonus instantly. This promotion is perfectly timed to be used on tonight’s scheduled March 23, 2026, matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.







Whether you are placing your first wager on this exciting showdown in Miami or looking to bet on any other NBA game this week, this new-user-only offer guarantees an unmatched opportunity to explore the sportsbook and build your bankroll right from the opening tip.

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Code for NBA (March 23, 2026)

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is both quick and easy. If you are a new user ready to jump into tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, you can seamlessly activate this promotion without needing to manually enter a promo code.

This exciting promotion is tailored specifically for new FanDuel customers looking to build their bankrolls. By activating the FanDuel Arkansas promo code, new users can bet $5 and get a $300 bonus instantly. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: once registered, simply place your first qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, including tonight’s NBA slate.

Whether you are backing the Miami Heat on their home floor or placing a wager on the visiting San Antonio Spurs, you have complete flexibility to use this welcome offer. Once your qualifying bet is placed, your bonus bets will be credited instantly to use across the sportsbook.

How to Use Your FanDuel Arkansas Promo Tonight

When looking for the best bets tonight, taking the Miami Heat to cover the +3.5 spread offers excellent value. The ninth-place Heat (38-33) boast a dominant 5-1 record against the San Antonio Spurs (53-18) over their last six matchups. Miami’s offense is anchored by Bam Adebayo, who is coming off a massive 30-20 game and a historic 83-point performance earlier this month. The paint battle will be fiercely competitive; Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently dubbed the Defensive Player of the Year race between Adebayo and the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama a definitive “two-man race.”

With the Spurs aiming to clinch the Southwest Division with a win and a Houston loss, San Antonio brings plenty of motivation. Under first-year coach Mitch Johnson, they have built immense momentum thanks to stars like De’Aaron Fox and Wembanyama.

The Spurs recently cleared Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle to play, though Devin Vassell (hamstring) remains questionable. Conversely, the Heat are fighting to snap a four-game losing streak and solidify their play-in spot, potentially getting reinforcements with Andrew Wiggins (probable) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. upgraded on the injury report.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Arkansas Promo Offer

Claiming your exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs is an incredibly simple process. Best of all, no FanDuel Arkansas promo code is necessary to be entered to unlock these benefits.

To claim the offer, new users simply need to register for an account. Once you have signed up, place a qualifying wager of at least $5. You will automatically be awarded a $300 bonus instantly. These bonus bets offer fantastic flexibility, as they can be used on any wager—whether you are backing the Spurs, siding with the home team at Kaseya Center, or exploring other game markets.

When activating your offer, keep the following important details in mind to maximize your experience:

No Code Required: Simply create your new account to activate the promotion.

Simply create your new account to activate the promotion. Any Wager Eligibility: Your initial $5 qualifying wager and subsequent bonus bets can be used on any market available on the sportsbook.

Your initial $5 qualifying wager and subsequent bonus bets can be used on any market available on the sportsbook. Instant Bonus: You will receive your $300 bonus instantly upon placing your qualifying $5 bet.

You will receive your $300 bonus instantly upon placing your qualifying $5 bet. New Users Only: This specific promotion is limited strictly to new customers signing up for the platform.

This specific promotion is limited strictly to new customers signing up for the platform. Expiration Details: Make sure to use your bonus bets promptly, as promotional funds expire according to sportsbook guidelines.

With your account activated and your bonus bets in hand, you will be fully prepared to enjoy tonight’s Miami, FL showdown on Peacock or FDSSW with an instantly boosted bankroll.