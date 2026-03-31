ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Gets $1,000 theScore Bet Rebrand Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with ESPN BET promo code WTOP and secure a $1,000 first bet reset on theScore Bet. This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the NBA, MLB, NCAA Tournament or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

Set up a new account and secure this sign-up bonus in time for Tuesday’s action. There are tons of options in the NBA and MLB. Not to mention, the NCAA Tournament returns with the Final Four on Saturday. Players who take advantage of this ESPN BET promo will have a head start on theScore.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On March 31, 2026

Before the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers face off, make sure you have the details needed to claim your signup bonus. The table above breaks down the current promotional offer available ahead of this Western Conference clash. New users can easily review the requirements and get started with theScore Bet.

For new theScore Bet customers, the platform offers a straightforward $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any available market or game and get 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if that initial wager falls short.

Tuesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Portland Trail Blazers (+5.5) at LA Clippers (-5.5) | Total: O/U 227.5

| Total: O/U 227.5 New York Knicks (-1.5) at Houston Rockets (+1.5) | Total: O/U 217.5

| Total: O/U 217.5 Toronto Raptors (+3.5) at Detroit Pistons (-3.5) | Total: O/U 219.5

| Total: O/U 219.5 Cleveland Cavaliers (+1.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) | Total: O/U 237.5

For users maximizing the full value of the $1,000 Bet Reset, a $1,000 wager on the Clippers’ moneyline would profit $440.53. The same $1,000 stake on Portland’s moneyline pays out $1,900.00 in profit, while a $1,000 spread bet at standard -110 odds nets $909.09.

When evaluating these matchups to find a statistical edge for your qualifying wager, the overall team profiles point to a distinct advantage for Los Angeles. The Clippers have been much more efficient on both ends of the floor than the Trail Blazers. Because of this gap in two-way efficiency, Los Angeles profiles as the analytically safer bet to secure a victory against the spread.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your signup bonus ahead of the Western Conference matchup between the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers is a quick and seamless process. All new theScore Bet customers must begin with these standard steps to activate the $1,000 Bet Reset:

Register Your Account: Create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure the offer is attached to your account. Place Your Wager: Simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you are backing the Clippers as home favorites or taking the Trail Blazers on the road, completing these straightforward steps will ensure your welcome bonus is successfully activated.