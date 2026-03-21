Ekitike injured early in Liverpool’s match at Brighton in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike lasted less than eight minutes before hobbling off with a left leg…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike lasted less than eight minutes before hobbling off with a left leg injury in the Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday.

The France international was hurt in a challenge by Brighton midfielder James Milner in the third minute. After receiving treatment, he tried to run it off but couldn’t continue and was replaced by Curtis Jones.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Ekitike suffered a “dead leg” and “could play tomorrow if he needed to,” suggesting it wasn’t a serious injury.

Ekitike was selected in France’s latest squad ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Colombia in the United States.

Liverpool was already without the injured Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker.

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