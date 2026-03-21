All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 60 38 16 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 60 38 16 3 3 82 189 146 Maine 58 34 16 6 2 76 180 144 Adirondack 58 33 17 7 1 74 168 157 Reading 58 30 20 6 2 68 168 170 Trois-Rivieres 59 28 25 2 4 62 166 172 Worcester 58 26 25 5 2 59 154 177 Norfolk 58 25 29 4 0 54 180 201 Greensboro 59 17 36 5 1 40 156 218

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 61 40 13 6 2 88 198 124 South Carolina 60 39 18 1 2 81 188 162 Atlanta 59 37 19 2 1 77 171 147 Savannah 59 29 26 3 1 62 180 168 Jacksonville 60 24 28 7 1 56 153 193 Greenville 58 23 27 7 1 54 154 179 Orlando 61 24 32 4 1 53 155 188

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 59 37 14 4 4 82 206 154 Fort Wayne 59 35 15 9 0 79 202 152 Indy 59 28 22 8 1 65 150 155 Cincinnati 59 29 26 4 0 62 177 208 Bloomington 58 30 26 2 2 60 175 182 Kalamazoo 59 27 26 3 3 60 186 212 Iowa 59 19 34 4 2 44 151 203

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 61 48 10 2 1 99 220 134 Idaho 61 37 19 4 1 79 212 187 Allen 59 32 22 5 0 69 201 177 Tahoe 60 29 26 2 3 63 214 218 Wichita 58 24 25 5 4 57 167 182 Rapid City 60 25 30 4 1 55 186 206 Utah 61 23 29 8 1 55 199 219 Tulsa 60 20 35 5 0 45 152 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Reading 3

Indy 4, Utah 1

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Kalamazoo 3, Rapid City 2

Savannah 4, Greenville 3

Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Maine 6, Worcester 2

Norfolk 9, Greensboro 4

South Carolina 5, Allen 3

Toledo 4, Tahoe 3

Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2

Bloomington 3, Iowa 2

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Idaho 6, Tulsa 0

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Rapid City 3, Kalamazoo 2

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Allen at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tahoe at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Indy, 4 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

Tahoe at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

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