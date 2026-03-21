All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|60
|38
|16
|3
|3
|82
|189
|146
|Maine
|58
|34
|16
|6
|2
|76
|180
|144
|Adirondack
|58
|33
|17
|7
|1
|74
|168
|157
|Reading
|58
|30
|20
|6
|2
|68
|168
|170
|Trois-Rivieres
|59
|28
|25
|2
|4
|62
|166
|172
|Worcester
|58
|26
|25
|5
|2
|59
|154
|177
|Norfolk
|58
|25
|29
|4
|0
|54
|180
|201
|Greensboro
|59
|17
|36
|5
|1
|40
|156
|218
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|61
|40
|13
|6
|2
|88
|198
|124
|South Carolina
|60
|39
|18
|1
|2
|81
|188
|162
|Atlanta
|59
|37
|19
|2
|1
|77
|171
|147
|Savannah
|59
|29
|26
|3
|1
|62
|180
|168
|Jacksonville
|60
|24
|28
|7
|1
|56
|153
|193
|Greenville
|58
|23
|27
|7
|1
|54
|154
|179
|Orlando
|61
|24
|32
|4
|1
|53
|155
|188
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|59
|37
|14
|4
|4
|82
|206
|154
|Fort Wayne
|59
|35
|15
|9
|0
|79
|202
|152
|Indy
|59
|28
|22
|8
|1
|65
|150
|155
|Cincinnati
|59
|29
|26
|4
|0
|62
|177
|208
|Bloomington
|58
|30
|26
|2
|2
|60
|175
|182
|Kalamazoo
|59
|27
|26
|3
|3
|60
|186
|212
|Iowa
|59
|19
|34
|4
|2
|44
|151
|203
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|61
|48
|10
|2
|1
|99
|220
|134
|Idaho
|61
|37
|19
|4
|1
|79
|212
|187
|Allen
|59
|32
|22
|5
|0
|69
|201
|177
|Tahoe
|60
|29
|26
|2
|3
|63
|214
|218
|Wichita
|58
|24
|25
|5
|4
|57
|167
|182
|Rapid City
|60
|25
|30
|4
|1
|55
|186
|206
|Utah
|61
|23
|29
|8
|1
|55
|199
|219
|Tulsa
|60
|20
|35
|5
|0
|45
|152
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Reading 3
Indy 4, Utah 1
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1
Kalamazoo 3, Rapid City 2
Savannah 4, Greenville 3
Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Maine 6, Worcester 2
Norfolk 9, Greensboro 4
South Carolina 5, Allen 3
Toledo 4, Tahoe 3
Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2
Bloomington 3, Iowa 2
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Idaho 6, Tulsa 0
Saturday’s Games
Wheeling 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Rapid City 3, Kalamazoo 2
Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.
Allen at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Utah at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tahoe at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Indy, 4 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 5 p.m.
Tahoe at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
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