All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 54 34 14 3…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 54 34 14 3 3 74 170 132 Adirondack 52 31 15 5 1 68 156 139 Maine 52 30 15 5 2 67 163 130 Reading 53 28 18 6 1 63 156 153 Worcester 53 25 22 5 1 56 140 156 Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 1 3 54 144 155 Norfolk 54 22 29 3 0 47 160 191 Greensboro 54 15 33 5 1 36 139 194

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 56 37 11 6 2 82 182 113 Atlanta 54 35 16 2 1 73 161 132 South Carolina 55 36 18 1 0 73 169 148 Savannah 54 28 22 3 1 60 167 147 Greenville 53 22 25 5 1 50 143 164 Jacksonville 54 20 26 7 1 48 139 181 Orlando 56 21 30 4 1 47 140 177

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 53 32 13 4 4 72 182 135 Fort Wayne 53 31 14 8 0 70 184 139 Indy 53 25 19 8 1 59 135 142 Bloomington 53 26 23 2 2 56 155 159 Kalamazoo 54 24 24 3 3 54 169 201 Cincinnati 54 25 26 3 0 53 162 197 Iowa 53 18 30 3 2 41 137 180

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 56 44 9 2 1 91 195 122 Idaho 57 35 18 4 0 74 202 181 Allen 55 30 20 5 0 65 188 168 Tahoe 56 28 23 2 3 61 201 198 Wichita 53 23 22 4 4 54 156 163 Rapid City 55 22 28 4 1 49 172 193 Utah 56 21 28 7 0 49 182 204 Tulsa 54 18 31 5 0 41 140 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Jacksonville 5

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Wichita 1, Indy 0

Idaho 4, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 1

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Florida 4, Greenville 0

Bloomington 3, Utah 2

Kansas City 5, Tahoe 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Wheeling 4, Rapid City 3

Savannah at Orlando, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 4

Jacksonville 6, Kalamazoo 3

Florida 2, Orlando 1

Reading 2, Greensboro 1

Kansas City 5, Tahoe 3

Norfolk 3, Idaho 1

Utah 5, Cincinnati 0

Allen 6, Tulsa 4

Wheeling 3, Rapid City 1

Bloomington at Indy, ppd

Greenville at Florida, ppd

Wichita at Fort Wayne, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Reading at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, ppd

Wichita at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 10:30 a.m.

Bloomington at Indy, 11:30 a.m.

Indy at Bloomington, 11:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.