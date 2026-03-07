All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|54
|34
|14
|3
|3
|74
|170
|132
|Adirondack
|52
|31
|15
|5
|1
|68
|156
|139
|Maine
|52
|30
|15
|5
|2
|67
|163
|130
|Reading
|53
|28
|18
|6
|1
|63
|156
|153
|Worcester
|53
|25
|22
|5
|1
|56
|140
|156
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|25
|24
|1
|3
|54
|144
|155
|Norfolk
|54
|22
|29
|3
|0
|47
|160
|191
|Greensboro
|54
|15
|33
|5
|1
|36
|139
|194
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|56
|37
|11
|6
|2
|82
|182
|113
|Atlanta
|54
|35
|16
|2
|1
|73
|161
|132
|South Carolina
|55
|36
|18
|1
|0
|73
|169
|148
|Savannah
|54
|28
|22
|3
|1
|60
|167
|147
|Greenville
|53
|22
|25
|5
|1
|50
|143
|164
|Jacksonville
|54
|20
|26
|7
|1
|48
|139
|181
|Orlando
|56
|21
|30
|4
|1
|47
|140
|177
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|53
|32
|13
|4
|4
|72
|182
|135
|Fort Wayne
|53
|31
|14
|8
|0
|70
|184
|139
|Indy
|53
|25
|19
|8
|1
|59
|135
|142
|Bloomington
|53
|26
|23
|2
|2
|56
|155
|159
|Kalamazoo
|54
|24
|24
|3
|3
|54
|169
|201
|Cincinnati
|54
|25
|26
|3
|0
|53
|162
|197
|Iowa
|53
|18
|30
|3
|2
|41
|137
|180
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|56
|44
|9
|2
|1
|91
|195
|122
|Idaho
|57
|35
|18
|4
|0
|74
|202
|181
|Allen
|55
|30
|20
|5
|0
|65
|188
|168
|Tahoe
|56
|28
|23
|2
|3
|61
|201
|198
|Wichita
|53
|23
|22
|4
|4
|54
|156
|163
|Rapid City
|55
|22
|28
|4
|1
|49
|172
|193
|Utah
|56
|21
|28
|7
|0
|49
|182
|204
|Tulsa
|54
|18
|31
|5
|0
|41
|140
|195
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Kalamazoo 6, Jacksonville 5
Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 3
Wichita 1, Indy 0
Idaho 4, Norfolk 3
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 1
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2
Florida 4, Greenville 0
Bloomington 3, Utah 2
Kansas City 5, Tahoe 2
Tulsa 4, Allen 1
Wheeling 4, Rapid City 3
Savannah at Orlando, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 4
Jacksonville 6, Kalamazoo 3
Florida 2, Orlando 1
Reading 2, Greensboro 1
Kansas City 5, Tahoe 3
Norfolk 3, Idaho 1
Utah 5, Cincinnati 0
Allen 6, Tulsa 4
Wheeling 3, Rapid City 1
Bloomington at Indy, ppd
Greenville at Florida, ppd
Wichita at Fort Wayne, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Reading at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 3:10 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, ppd
Wichita at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 10:30 a.m.
Bloomington at Indy, 11:30 a.m.
Indy at Bloomington, 11:30 a.m.
