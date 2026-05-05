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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (215½) Cleveland
at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (213½) LA Lakers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -126 Toronto +106
at DETROIT -162 Boston +136
at N.Y YANKEES -126 Texas +106
Cleveland -121 at KANSAS CITY +101
Chicago White Sox -113 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -165 Cincinnati +139
Milwaukee -111 at ST. LOUIS -108
N.Y Mets -165 at COLORADO +139
at ARIZONA -134 Pittsburgh +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -131 San Diego +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -134 Baltimore +114
at PHILADELPHIA -190 Athletics +158
Minnesota -112 at WASHINGTON -107
LA Dodgers -227 at HOUSTON +187
at SEATTLE -136 Atlanta +115

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -200 Minnesota +165

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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