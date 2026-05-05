NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (215½) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (213½) LA Lakers MLB Tuesday…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|3½
|(215½)
|Cleveland
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|15½
|(213½)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Toronto
|+106
|at DETROIT
|-162
|Boston
|+136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Texas
|+106
|Cleveland
|-121
|at KANSAS CITY
|+101
|Chicago White Sox
|-113
|at LA ANGELS
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-165
|Cincinnati
|+139
|Milwaukee
|-111
|at ST. LOUIS
|-108
|N.Y Mets
|-165
|at COLORADO
|+139
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-131
|San Diego
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-134
|Baltimore
|+114
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-190
|Athletics
|+158
|Minnesota
|-112
|at WASHINGTON
|-107
|LA Dodgers
|-227
|at HOUSTON
|+187
|at SEATTLE
|-136
|Atlanta
|+115
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-200
|Minnesota
|+165
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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