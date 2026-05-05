NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (215½) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (213½) LA Lakers MLB Tuesday…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (215½) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (213½) LA Lakers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -126 Toronto +106 at DETROIT -162 Boston +136 at N.Y YANKEES -126 Texas +106 Cleveland -121 at KANSAS CITY +101 Chicago White Sox -113 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -165 Cincinnati +139 Milwaukee -111 at ST. LOUIS -108 N.Y Mets -165 at COLORADO +139 at ARIZONA -134 Pittsburgh +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -131 San Diego +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -134 Baltimore +114 at PHILADELPHIA -190 Athletics +158 Minnesota -112 at WASHINGTON -107 LA Dodgers -227 at HOUSTON +187 at SEATTLE -136 Atlanta +115

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -200 Minnesota +165

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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