Eberle scores twice as Kraken defeat Canucks 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored twice and added an assist as the Seattle Kraken beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday night.

Vince Dunn, Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid during which they were outscored 9-2 following the Olympic break. Joey Daccord made 27 saves.

The Canucks, who dropped their fifth straight, got a goal from Liam Ohgren. Kevin Lankinen made 20 stops but has now allowed 15 goals over his last three starts.

Dunn — playing in his 600th career game — scored at 7:36 of the first period from the top of the left circle to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Stephenson scored on a rebound with 9:40 remaining in the first period to make it 2-0. Adam Larsson recorded his 200th career assist on the goal.

Ohgren’s slap shot beat Daccord at 8:28 of the second period to cut the lead 2-1.

Eberle made it 3-1 with 6:13 left in the second, scoring his team-leading 21st goal of the season. He outskated his defender and finished the breakaway with a backhand.

Beniers scored a power-play goal to make it 4-1 with 8:04 remaining in the third period. The goal was originally credited to Eberle, but was changed after video review showed Beniers’ skate tap the puck before crossing the line. It was announced after Eberle appeared to record his second career hat trick.

Eberle added an empty-netter with three minutes remaining.

Canucks: Host Dallas on Monday night.

Kraken: Host Carolina on Monday night.

