Dylan Holloway scores with 3 seconds left in OT as the Blues beat the Sharks 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored with 3 seconds left in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored with 3 seconds left in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Dalibor Dvorsky also scored for the Blues, who won their third straight. Joel Hofer made 24 saves.

Alexander Wennberg had the lone goal for the Sharks, who have dropped six in a row (0-5-1). Yaroslav Askarov made 11 saves before leaving with an injury and was replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic.

With the game tied at 1, the Sharks tried to win it when Macklin Celebrini passed to Dmitry Orlov, whose wrist shot went wide. Phillip Broberg got the rebound and sent a long pass down the left side to a streaking Holloway, who caught up with the puck, skated in front of the net and put a backhander past Nedeljkovic for the win.

Dvorsky gave the Blues a 1-0 lead in the second period off assists from Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud.

Wennberg tied it for the Sharks with a wrister 5:04 into the third.

Up next

Sharks: Play at Columbus on Saturday night.

Blues: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

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