Durant scored 25 points and leads fourth-quarter push as Rockets beat Grizzlies 119-109

Memphis, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 25 points and led a fourth-quarter rally as the Houston Rockets pulled away…

Memphis, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 25 points and led a fourth-quarter rally as the Houston Rockets pulled away from the Memphis Grizzlies with a 119-109 victory Friday night.

Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 points and 16 rebounds and Amen Thompson had 18 points as Houston ended a two-game slide. Durant also had 10 assists.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the Grizzlies with a career-high 31 points and had seven rebounds. GG Jackson and Javon Small each added 14 points as Memphis lost its fifth straight and 13th in its last 14.

The Grizzlies were trailing 96-93 near the 7-minute mark of the fourth when Durant returned and made a 3-pointer. That kickstarted a 14-3 run through the middle stages of the frame that grew the Rockets’ lead to 110-96.

The Rockets, who are in sixth place in the Western Conference, are closer to Minnesota in the fifth spot than they are in danger of falling into a play-in game. With the win, Houston pulled within a game of the idle Timberwolves and four games games ahead of Phoenix for seventh.

Memphis, which has dealt with several injuries, is limping to the end of the regular season, hoping to enhance its position in the draft lottery. Ten Grizzlies were on the injured list against Houston.

The Rockets led 56-49 at the break as Reed Sheppard and Alperen Sengun had 10 points each. Jackson and Small had 12 points apiece to lead Memphis. The game remained within one possession near the midway point of the third. At that point, the Rockets stretched their advantage to double digits before carrying a 87-82 advantage into the fourth.

Up next

Rockets: Close out a four-game road trip at New Orleans on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.