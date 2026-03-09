Durant and the Rockets take on Barnes and the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (36-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (39-24, fourth in the Western Conference) Houston; Tuesday, 8…

Toronto Raptors (36-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (39-24, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors visit the Houston Rockets in a non-conference matchup.

The Rockets are 21-8 on their home court. Houston is third in the Western Conference with 52.2 points per game in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 13.8.

The Raptors are 19-11 on the road. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 111.7 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Rockets average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Raptors give up (12.8). The Raptors average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.4 per game the Rockets give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 139-121 on Oct. 29, with Kevin Durant scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is shooting 51.0% and averaging 26.1 points for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

