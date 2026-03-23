Ducks visit the Canucks after shootout win

Anaheim Ducks (39-27-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-40-8, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10…

Anaheim Ducks (39-27-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-40-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in overtime.

Vancouver has gone 21-40-8 overall with a 5-9-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have gone 7-14-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Anaheim is 12-7-0 against the Pacific Division and 39-27-4 overall. The Ducks have a 17-8-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Canucks won 2-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has scored 15 goals with 26 assists for the Canucks. Marco Rossi has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 36 goals and 26 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (face).

Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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