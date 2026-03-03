Ducks bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (40-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-23-3, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Colorado Avalanche (40-10-9, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-23-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -157, Ducks +131; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Colorado Avalanche.

Anaheim has a 20-8-1 record in home games and a 33-23-3 record overall. The Ducks have gone 15-7-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Colorado is 18-6-5 on the road and 40-10-9 overall. The Avalanche have gone 20-4-6 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 2-1 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored 20 goals with 28 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 41 goals and 58 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

