DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for Spurs-Celtics, NBA, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to capitalize on upcoming basketball action can unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer to secure a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the next NBA slate. By registering and placing a $5 wager on any matchup, such as the highly anticipated Western Conference battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers, you will receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins. Additionally, throughout March, users receive a 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets, offering a prime opportunity to maximize value across the entire basketball landscape.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus

Before placing a wager on matchups like the Toronto Raptors taking on the Houston Rockets, make sure to review the details of this lucrative welcome offer. Getting started is easy, and securing your bonus requires just a few simple steps.

Here is a quick overview of the current DraftKings sign-up promo:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Bonus Last Verified On March 10, 2026

The latest DraftKings promo code presents a distinct opportunity exclusively for new DraftKings customers looking to wager on the NBA schedule. By placing a $5 qualifying bet on odds of -500 or longer, you will receive $200 in bonus bets if your wager is successful. It is important to remember that this bonus is not guaranteed; your initial bet must win to unlock the promotional reward.

If your qualifying wager cashes, DraftKings pays out the $200 reward as eight separate $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving you up to a week to spread your action across multiple games on the NBA board.

Tuesday Night NBA Options

With a lucrative DraftKings promo at your disposal, you can strategically attack the NBA schedule. Here is a look at the current spreads and totals for the upcoming matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Toronto Raptors @ Houston Rockets HOU -5.5 / TOR +5.5 217.5 Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -3.5 / BOS +3.5 221.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers MIN -3.5 / LAL +3.5 233.5

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers This matchup serves as a crucial Western Conference battle for playoff positioning. The Timberwolves (40-24) enter as 3.5-point road favorites, driven by the explosive play of Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 29.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. They face a Los Angeles squad (39-25) currently building its future around Luka Dončić. Dončić is putting up an impressive 32.5 points and 8.4 assists per game and recently recorded his 10th 40-point game of the season. With LeBron James operating as a game-time decision, the massive 233.5 total indicates an expected offensive shootout.

Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs This clash between the No. 2 seeds in the East and West offers a potential Finals preview. The Spurs (47-17) are 3.5-point home favorites, riding the momentum of 15 wins in their last 16 games. Western Conference Player of the Week Victor Wembanyama anchors San Antonio’s defense, producing 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per contest. Boston’s (43-21) Jaylen Brown, who recently praised Wembanyama as “not even human,” carries the offensive load with 28.7 points per game as Jayson Tatum ramps up his minutes following an Achilles return. With Boston allowing just 106.9 points per game to opponents and San Antonio holding teams to 111.5, the under on the 221.5 total presents a compelling angle for your promo bets.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a seamless process, and no promo code is necessary to unlock this offer.

Follow these straightforward steps to register your account and activate your bonus:

Create an Account: Click on any of the links on this page. New users will need to register an account by providing standard personal information (such as name, address, and date of birth) to verify their identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is officially set up and verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods available on the DraftKings platform. Place Your Wager: Head over to the NBA betting markets and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. You can back a team like the Raptors or Rockets, or target any other matchup on the board. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet is a winner, your account will automatically be credited with $200 in bonus bets.

Once your account is funded and your bet is placed, you are completely set to enjoy the NBA schedule.