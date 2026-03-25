Devils visit the Predators after Hughes’ 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (36-32-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (34-28-9, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8…

New Jersey Devils (36-32-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (34-28-9, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Nashville Predators after Jack Hughes scored two goals in the Devils’ 6-4 win over the Dallas Stars.

Nashville has a 20-13-3 record in home games and a 34-28-9 record overall. The Predators have a 28-6-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 36-32-2 record overall and an 18-17-0 record in road games. The Devils have a -24 scoring differential, with 189 total goals scored and 213 allowed.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Devils won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 35 goals and 22 assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 24 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Hughes has scored eight goals with 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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