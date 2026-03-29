Devils and Blackhawks hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (27-33-13, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-33-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Chicago Blackhawks (27-33-13, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-33-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -168, Blackhawks +141; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils face the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey has an 18-15-2 record at home and a 37-33-2 record overall. The Devils are 31-9-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Chicago is 27-33-13 overall and 14-17-6 in road games. The Blackhawks have a 22-6-7 record when scoring at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting. Simon Nemec led the Devils with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 26 goals and 29 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 30 goals and 36 assists for the Blackhawks. Frank Nazar has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Andrew Mangiapane: out (undisclosed), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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