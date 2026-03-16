DeMar DeRozan scores season-high 41 points as Kings beat Jazz 116-111

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points and had 11 assists to help the Sacramento Kings…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points and had 11 assists to help the Sacramento Kings hold off the Utah Jazz 116-111 on Sunday night.

DeRozan, who passed Hall of Famer Tim Duncan last week for 18th place on the NBA’s career scoring list, was 11 of 21 from the floor while reaching 40 points for the first time since Feb. 2, 2025. It’s the 417th time he has scored 20 or more points while shooting at least 50 percent.

Precious Achiuwa added 20 points and 11 rebounds in the matchup of the two worst teams in the Western Conference. Killian Hayes, who signed an extension with Sacramento earlier in the day, had 16 points and eight assists. Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden each scored 10.

The Kings (18-51) have won four of five.

Cody Williams scored 34 points for the Jazz (20-48). Brice Sensabaugh had 22 points and Isaiah Collier 21.

The Kings went ahead 110-99 with 4:45 remaining on Plowden’s second 3-pointer in 11 attempts.

Utah made a late surge and got within 110-107 with three minutes remaining following back-to-back 3-pointers by Sensabaugh and Harkless.

DeRozan helped the Kings close it out with three free throws over the final four minutes, including a make with 14.9 seconds remaining.

The Jazz and Kings entered with a combined 37-98 record and were short-handed. Utah had nine players available, while Sacramento had eight.

Williams, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, had 14 points in the first quarter to get the Jazz going.

DeRozan kept the Kings close. The six-time All-Star had eight points and four assists in the second quarter to get Sacramento within 54-49.

Up next

Jazz: Face Minnesota on Wednesday.

Kings: Host San Antonio on Tuesday.

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