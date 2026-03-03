Daccord backstops Kraken to 2-1 win, ending 12-game point streak for Hurricanes

SEATTLE (AP) — Ben Meyers scored his career-high sixth goal and the Seattle Kraken ended Carolina’s point streak at 12…

SEATTLE (AP) — Ben Meyers scored his career-high sixth goal and the Seattle Kraken ended Carolina’s point streak at 12 games by beating the Hurricanes 2-1 on Monday night.

Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Kraken, and Joey Daccord was superb in net with 35 saves. Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson had two assists.

Carolina had won five straight games and seven of eight. It was the first defeat for the Metropolitan Division leaders since a 4-3 overtime loss at Washington on Jan. 31, and their first in regulation since getting blanked 3-0 in St. Louis on Jan. 13.

Seattle avenged a 3-2 loss to Carolina in January and moved into third place in the Pacific Division, one game ahead of Edmonton with a game in hand on the Oilers.

Meyers, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Kraken last week, snuck a backhand shot around goalie Frederik Andersen to give Seattle a 2-0 lead midway through the second period.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Carolina to make it 2-1, ripping a wrist shot past Daccord with 1:30 remaining in the second.

That was all the offense the Hurricanes could muster, even with a furious push following a holding penalty against Seattle’s Eeli Tolvanen with 1:29 left. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour pulled goalie Frederik Andersen to set up a 6-on-4 advantage, but Daccord and the Kraken held firm.

Kakko scored early in the second when he put a wrist shot underneath Andersen’s right shoulder.

Andersen finished with 13 saves.

Up next

Hurricanes: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Kraken: Host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

