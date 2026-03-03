Czech union wants lifetime ban on former coach who secretly filmed female players

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic players union has called for a lifetime soccer ban on sexual offenders after a…

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic players union has called for a lifetime soccer ban on sexual offenders after a coach who secretly filmed female players avoided jail time with a one-year suspended sentence.

Petr Vlachovsky also was given a five-year domestic coaching ban issued by a criminal judge after it was determined the former coach at 1. FC Slovacko filmed women in changing rooms and showers over a four-year period.

The punishment was handed down in 2025 but came to light last month when several players spoke out on local news site, Seznam. The verdict had been issued without a trial and the players could not appeal.

The union, Czech Association of Soccer Players, supported by global players union FIFPRO, “is challenging the (Czech soccer association) to implement a lifetime football ban for Vlachovsky and all sexual offenders.”

“FIFPRO is exploring possible legal avenues on behalf of players to achieve a global ban,” the union said in a statement Tuesday.

“As it stands, Vlachovsky could be back coaching in Czechia by the end of 2030, while there are no current legal restrictions stopping him from coaching abroad even before that,” FIFPRO said. “The victims did not have the opportunity to attend a public trial and could not file an appeal against what players view as extremely lenient sentencing.”

FIFPRO added in a social media post: “Non-contact sexual abuse is still abuse, and players must be protected.”

