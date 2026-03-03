Copa Libertadores-winning coach Filipe Luís fired by Flamengo after 8-0 win

SAO PAULO (AP) — Defending South American and Brazilian champion Flamengo fired coach Filipe Luís on Tuesday, just hours after…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Defending South American and Brazilian champion Flamengo fired coach Filipe Luís on Tuesday, just hours after his team won 8-0 in a Rio de Janeiro league semifinal.

Only two months ago, Luís extended his contract at Flamengo to the end of 2027. This year his team lost the trophies of the Brazilian Supercup to local rival Corinthians and the South American Recopa to Argentina’s Lanus, but the squad was getting set to bid for major titles again.

Despite thrashing tiny Madureira 8-0 late Monday and 11-0 on aggregate, fans booed Flamengo throughout the game. Many have urged for Luis’ sacking since the beginning of the year.

The 40-year-old former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea player joined Flamengo as a player in 2019 and retired in 2023. He won 12 titles for the Rio de Janeiro club as a footballer and five as a coach.

“Flamengo thanks Filipe Luís for all his dedication and his achievements during his journey as our coach. We wish him success in his career,” the club said in its social media channels.

Hours later, Luís also confirmed the move.

“I leave at peace, with my head up high and a clear conscience. Soccer is made of cycles, and ours was historical,” the coach said.

Brazilian media reported former Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim was Luís’ most likely replacement. The 51-year-old Portuguese led Brazil’s Cruzeiro to a third-place finish in the latest Brazilian league.

Flamengo recently signed midfielder Lucas Paquetá for a reported fee of 35 million euros ($40.5 million) in a show of its financial strength in the region.

Flamengo midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta said on Instagram that Luís “will always be one of us.”

“Infinite gratitude. Sometimes you only know how much you’re worth when you become a memory,” the Uruguayan player said.

Luís had 101 matches as Flamengo’s coach with 63 victories, 23 draws and 15 defeats. Five of those losses took place this year.

